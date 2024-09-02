Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s four-day tour cost Colombia almost £45,000

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in Colombia in August after an invite from vice-president Francia Marquez - RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s four-day visit to Colombia cost the country almost £45,000, according to figures released by the vice-president’s office.

They were requested by Maria Fernanda Cabal, a Right-wing senator and political opponent of Francia Marquez, Colombia’s vice-president, who orchestrated the trip and hosted Harry and Meghan.

Ms Cabal, who has previously dismissed the quasi-royal tour as “showmanship”, branded it “wasteful spending”. The costs were released in response to a “derecho de petición”, or right to petition.

“Did you know that the visit of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cost Colombians a total of $244,245,305 (£44,419.26)?” Ms Cabal’s office said.

The cost included internal transport throughout the visit and security.

Prince Harry and Meghan paid for their own flights, their accommodation in Bogota and general expenses, according to the vice president’s office.

The security costs for the engagements held in San Basilio de Palenque, the first African Freetown in the Americas, founded by escaped slaves, was almost £7,500.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Petronio Alvarez Music Festival in Cali - Cali Mayor's Office

In Cali, where the couple attended a music and culture festival, a forum and a meeting with young people, the security bill was just under £4,500.

The total cost covers an eight-day period as it includes four days of advance visits from staff including security and logistics teams who organised “transport, sound, refreshments and everything involved” for each engagement, sources said.

The Colombian government has previously stated that the Sussexes paid for their own travel but admitted that the extensive security operation - or “technical requirements” - was funded by the vice-president’s office.

It said the visit had “contributed to continue demonstrating that Colombia is a country of confluence for global causes, a country capable of hosting diverse interests, as well as an attractive destination for investment, tourism and business”.

“During this visit, the country received the attention of international media and the world who were given the message that Colombia is changing positively,” the government added.

The criticism comes in the wake of various domestic issues, including a healthcare and social housing crises.