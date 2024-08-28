Dunkin' Joins the Meal Deal Fun by Introducing a $6 Breakfast Bundle with 3 Menu Items

Dunkin' customers can get a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich, hash browns and a medium iced or hot coffee for $6

Dunkin’s value meal will help customers get out of bed in the morning.

The chain is introducing a limited-time meal deal nationwide and it's all about breakfast. For $6, customers can score a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich, hash browns and a medium iced or hot coffee.

Dunkin’ is joining an ever-growing list of fast food joints that have rolled out discounted food bundles this summer. Jimmy John’s introduced the $10 Total Package Meal on Aug. 5. This deal lets customers choose an 8-inch sandwich from seven options. Plus, it includes a bag of chips, a dessert — like a chocolate chip cookie or brownie — and a regular-sized fountain drink.

The meal deals kicked off in June, when McDonald’s introduced a $5 Meal Deal with a McDouble or McChicken sandwich with small fries, four-piece chicken McNuggets and a soft drink.

Burger King announced their own $5 Your Way Meal in June and then later extended it to be available through October. This meal includes a choice of a Whopper Jr., Chicken Jr. or bacon cheeseburger, plus four-piece chicken nuggets, French fries and a soft drink.

Dunkin's breakfast bundle doesn’t include any of their new fall menu items but those are available separately since hitting locations on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

The lineup includes classics like the pumpkin spice latte and their apple cider doughnut, plus newbies like the Dunkalatte and the Almond Spice Coffee.

The pumpkin spice latte is available hot or iced, and has the usual combination of espresso, milk, pumpkin, vanilla flavors and fall spices, whipped cream, caramel and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar.

The Dunkalatte is made with espresso and coffee milk (a popular Rhode Island drink made with whole milk and coffee extract). The almond drink combines pumpkin and toasted almond flavors, almond milk and coffee. It is available iced or hot.

In the bakery case, guests have some fall-flavored treats to choose from. The apple cider doughnut, an apple cake doughnut coated in cinnamon sugar, is back after a three year hiatus. The pumpkin muffin, pumpkin doughnut and pumpkin Munchkins are also available now.

