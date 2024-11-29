The Dyson Black Friday sale discounts Dyson Airwrap, V8 Vacuum and more

The sale allows you to save significantly on a new gadget.

The best Dyson deals to shop in the sale, from cordless vacuums to hair straighteners. (Dyson / Yahoo UK)

Discounts on Dyson products are few and far between, but we've got great news — the tech giant has launched its huge Black Friday sale, with a range of vacuum cleaners, fans and hair tools slashed in price.

Savings go up to £220, with some epic deals on best-sellers like the Dyson V8 Advanced Vacuum that's come down from £329.99 to £229.99 or the Dyson V11 Advanced vacuum which has a £130 discount. Many of the deals also come with a number of accessories for achieving the deepest and easiest clean possible not just on your floors, but on upholstery and car interiors, too.

As a big fan of Dyson's cordless vacuums (you can read my full review here on the Dyson V8), I can honestly say they're worth the splurge.

After one of Dyson's coveted hair tools? The Dyson Corrale Straighteners are also included in the sale, with an impressive £100 discount, meanwhile the Dyson Airwrap has a £80 discount. The brand's revolutionary hair dryer is also reduced (which is rare) by £70, it was one of the first hair dryers to use ionic technology in its futuristic design, which smoothes hair, reduces frizz and is less damaging. Not to mention, they would make an impressive Christmas present for a loved one whose had it on their wish list.

Dyson has said that there's only limited availability on these deals, so if you've had a device on your wish list for a while now, you may want to add it to your basket swiftly, as they don't typically hang around for long.

Best Dyson Black Friday 2024 deals

Dyson Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Cordless Vacuum £480 £699 Save £219 This award-winning cordless vacuum has over a whopping 10,000 five-star reviews and offers whole-home deep cleaning. It features a Fluffy Optic cleaner head that reveals twice the amount of invisible dust on hard floors, so you don't miss anything. The Digital Motorbar cleaner head also powerfully removes dirt and dust, de-tangles hair and automatically adapts suction power across different floor types. It also has a easy to use LCD screen that shows you what's been removed as you vacuum, for scientific proof of a deep clean. £480 at Dyson

Dyson Dyson V8 Advanced Vacuum £230 £330 Save £100 If you're after a new vacuum, the Dyson V8 is one of the best on the market and this advanced version is Dyson's most recent and powerful V8 model to date, with 10% more suction. The lightweight and cordless design has over 6,000 five-star reviews for its powerful suction and its ease of use design. It's cordless, and offers up to 40 minutes of fade-free suction power. There's also a detangling cleaner head which automatically stops hair getting caught up in the brush roll while you're cleaning and a sensor which adapts the suction power when more dust is identified. £230 at Dyson

Dyson Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler and dryer Vinca Blue/Topaz) £400 £480 Save £80 This is the latest iteration of Dyson's Airwrap hair styling tool. Discounts on new launches are rare, so this is a saving that won't be around for long. It's the first Airwrap to use Bluetooth to connect to the MyDyson app so you can create a hair profile and automated style settings for each time you want to use it. There's also a range of attachements to suit all your styling needs, including a new conical Airwrap barrel with a tapered tip that delivers a tighter curl, a soft smoothing brush, dryer and flyaway smoother, round volumising brush, 40mm curling barrel, and hair dryer. £400 at Dyson

Dyson Dyson Gen5detect™ vacuum £570 £750 Save £180 This device boasts the longest run time across all Dyson vacuum cleaners, lasting for an impressive 70 minutes. The fluffy Optic Cleaner head illuminates twice the amount of dust and dirt on hard floors, while its Digital Motorbar head automatically adapts the suction power when it meets different types of flooring. There's also a new single-button power control, which means you only need to press it once for steady cleaning power, instead of holding it down continuously as you would on other Dyson models. That's not all, Dyson calls this its "most powerful HEPA cordless vacuum", thanks to a built-in HEPA filtration system designed to suction up 99.99% of microscopic particles, and expel cleaner air into your home. £570 at Dyson

The best Dyson vacuum deals

Dyson Dyson V11 Advanced Vacuum in Nickel/Purple £300 £430 Save £130 An £130 discount is up for grabs on the V11, which offers a 60 minute cordless run time and an LCD screen that runs real-time reports on your cleaning and alerts you to battery life. It has a 4.6 out of five rating from happy shoppers, and 73% of customers would recommend it to a friend. One shopper said:"I bought this three weeks ago, really brings out the deep down dust. Very impressed. I love the fact it tells you the battery life left on the handle." £300 at Dyson

Dyson Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute vacuum £400 £550 Save £150 Dyson describe this vacuum cleaner as its most powerful, lightweight and cordless design. Over 6,900 Dyson shoppers have also awarded this five-stars, for its suction ability, ease of use, portability and sleek design. It's cordless, offering up to 60 minutes run time, and promises to pick up twice as much dust on hard floors. There's a detangling cleaner head which automatically stop hair getting caught up in the brush roll while you're cleaning and a sensor which adapts the suction power when more dust is identified. Best of all, it has an optic cleanser head that illuminates tiny dust particles on hard floors, so you'll never miss a spot again. £400 at Dyson

The best Dyson hair care deals

Dyson Dyson Corrale Straightener Bright Copper/Bright Nickel £300 £400 Save £100 Smooth and straighten your hair with minimal heat damage with Dyson's hugely popular Corrale straighteners. They feature flexing copper plates that shape to gather hair for extra control, delivering enhanced styling with less heat – and half the damage. They're also cord free, so are super practical. They have a long-lasting battery that delivers the thermal performance of a corded straightener, with up to 30 minutes cordless styling. £300 at Dyson

Dyson Dyson Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer in Vinca blue patina and topaz £330 £400 Save £70 One of the top hair tools from Dyson is its Supersonic hair dryer that's faster, quieter and reduces frizz. Revolutionising, it was one of the first hair dryers to use ionic technology in its futuristic design, which smoothes hair, reduces frizz and is less damaging. You can also choose between four heat settings (28C, 60C, 80C and 100C), and three speed settings for diffusing, everyday drying and styling. The hair dryer is also accompanied with a flyaway attachment, curl diffuser, styling concentrator, wide-tooth comb attachment and a gentle air attachment. Plus, with this deal, you'll also receive a presentation case that's worth £60. £330 at Dyson

