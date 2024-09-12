E.l.f. Cosmetics and Tinder Collab on a Hot & Heavy Makeup Collection

Known for their insane collaborations, makeup giant e.l.f. Cosmetics is once again partnering with an industry disruptor known best for helping us all on the journey to love. The cosmetics brand and Tinder have hooked up to create a makeup collection worthy of date night.

Alongside this launch, the unexpected duo is launching a social campaign entitled "Face the First Date" with Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match star Harry Jowsey.

Curious as to what you'll find in the collection? The Put Your e.l.f. Out There Vault contains a limited-edition lip trio, primer, setting mist and bag to carry all of your goodies in. It includes the All Slick, No Ick Face Primer, Set-uationship Setting Mist, Tinder Box Lip Trio and Flame Changer Makeup Bag. There's also a Tinder Box Lip Trio, consisting of a red lip liner and two cooling lip oils as well as the It’s A Match Stick Lippies, available in five, bold shades.

The Put Your e.l.f. Out There Vault retails for $45 USD, the Tinder Box Lip Trio for $18 USD and the It's A Match Stick Lippies are each $4 USD and available now on the brand's website.

