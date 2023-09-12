How to clean AirPods and earbuds: This $10 tool is 'perfect' for de-gunking headphones

This "Amazon's Choice" AirPods cleaning kit has earned 22,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating from shoppers (Photos via Amazon)

The thought has probably crossed your mind, but if you're being honest, have you ever actually cleaned your AirPods?

AirPods and other wireless earbuds are often overlooked on your cleaning checklist. However, excess earwax, ear pain, tinnitus and fungal infections are potential consequences of not cleaning your earbuds, according to Healthline.

Experts recommend cleaning your earbuds weekly or more often if you wear them to work out. While there are many methods you can use to clean your AirPods, including alcohol wipes, a dampened cloth, or a cotton swab, there's one earbuds-specific product from Amazon Canada that shoppers say does a "great job" at cleaning your headphones.

On sale for 13 per cent off, scroll below to learn why this AirPods cleaning kit has earned 22,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating from shoppers.

The details

This 3-in-1 earbuds cleaning kit features a small flocking sponge, gentle brush and a metal tip pen to get into every nook and cranny of your AirPods.

The flocking sponge is designed to pick up dust from the bottom of the charging case, the high-density brush cleans dirt and germs from the sound outlet hole, and the metal-tip pen tackles built-up gunk and packed-in debris.

The Hagibis Cleaning Pen is designed to be gentle on your device, providing a thorough clean without scratching its surface or damaging the audio.

22,000 reviews | 4.4 stars

The Hagibis Cleaning Pen comes backed by nearly 15,000 five-star reviews from shoppers.

Fans of the device call it the "best product" for cleaning earbuds and say it's a "quality-made" tool.

"I cleaned my AirPods, [the charging] case and my iPhone at the same time," writes one reviewer. "It worked perfectly."

Hagibis Cleaning Pen for Airpods (Photo via Amazon)

$10 $11 at Amazon

It's "literally perfect," comments another. "Exactly what I was looking for."

'Turns gunked-up AirPods into non-gunked AirPods'

The cleaning pen brought "my AirPods back to life," lauds a third shopper, who says it's a "great tool" for removing built-up ear wax and dirt.

It "turns gunked-up AirPods into non-gunked AirPods," writes one user.

Despite top grades for value, design and ease of use, some shoppers say the cleaning kit doesn't remove the stubborn marks that an alcohol solution does.

The verdict

Dubbed a "great tool" by Amazon shoppers, this 3-in-1 AirPods cleaning pen tackles built-up dust, dirt and grime in your wireless headphones. Shoppers say the tool "turns gunked-up AirPods into non-gunked AirPods," and right now, you can take it home for 13 per cent off.

