Earl Charles Spencer shares 'mystical' clip of 'glorious fortress' at Princess Diana's former home

Earl Charles Spencer shares regular updates from his home Althorp, including tales of destruction and glimpses of his grand interiors, and on Sunday he treated his 256,000 Instagram followers to a brand-new video of the property's amazing grounds…

The 60-year-old captured a misty morning at the Deer Park at Althorp, panning across the beautiful woodland as the sun rose, and fans were left in total awe. Check out the video below.

"A Glorious Fortress that stood the test of time," penned one admirer of the video. "That is beautiful scenery," added another and a third wrote: "I love the sounds and it’s such a timeless vista – you're so lucky to live there."

Charles is going through a divorce (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Charles captioned the clip: "The rear of the Deer Park, at Althorp, with the sound of jackdaws in the background. Some of the oaks in this part of the Park are recorded as having been planted in 1589, by Sir John Spencer - the defeat of the Spanish Armada, sent to invade England by Philip II of Spain the previous year, convinced my ancestor that the English Navy needed more oak, to increase its numbers.

You may also like

"I write more about all of this in The Rabbit Hole Book, coauthored with @revrichardcoles and @catjarman and published by @michaeljbooks (Wishing @revrichardcoles all success in the final stage of @imacelebrity today: I always thought he’s make it to the final 3….)."

Earl Spencer's new girlfriend

Cat Jarman has been helping Earl Spencer unearth a Roman villa in Althorp, the Spencer family estate in Northamptonshire (TOPSTAR-WJ IMAGES/BACKGRID)

Charles mentioned his co-author Cat Jarman in his post, who he's now gone public with as his new girlfriend.

In November, Charles confirmed his new romance to The Mail on Sunday, to say: "I'm too old for hearts and flowers stuff, but the best way to describe it is that with Cat, I can be myself. She knows who I am. Who I really am. I don't have to pretend to be something I am not. And she brings out the best in me."

The news that Prince William's uncle had split from his third wife was shared with the public in June via the Mail on Sunday. "I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future," Charles said.

Countess Karen Spencer is moving home along with her sheep (Instagram)

Karen is due to depart Althorp very soon now as she's now revealed she's found an appropriate rental property for herself, her daughter and quite a few unique pets! : "It hasn't been easy finding a temporary rental that can accommodate seven horses, two sheep, four cats, and a dog - but with the help of some wonderful friends, we've finally found one," she wrote on Instagram.