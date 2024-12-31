Earl Spencer took ‘long-term mistress’ before marriage ended, says Countess

Princess Diana’s brother kept “a long-term mistress” before breaking off the relationship with his wife of 13 years via text message, court papers reportedly allege.

Countess Karen Spencer has accused Earl Spencer, her estranged husband, of “likely” having had an affair since 2021 with Dr Cat Jarman, a Norwegian archaeologist.

Dr Jarman, 60, is suing Countess Spencer, 52, for allegedly revealing private details about her life.

High Court documents, obtained by the Daily Mail newspaper, reveal how Countess Spencer accused Dr Jarman of “turning all the children’s lives upside down” through her “immoral” behaviour.



An email sent by Countess Spencer to her husband’s girlfriend in May of this year reads: “‘First of all as a woman, I just have to tell you that I am so disappointed in you. Turning all of the children’s lives upside down like this is so unbelievably immoral.”



It continued: “I think that you’ll find having him to deal with full-time will be much trickier than the odd five-day escape to Norfolk and a night or two in London here and there”.



In another email to Dr Jarman, the countess wrote: “Not sure what Charles has shared with you of this, but I won’t have you at Althorp while I still live here.



“That is a boundary I intend to hold. It’s not fair to me, our daughter, or to all the staff, who are already distraught at the news of our divorce though having to serve Charles’ long-term mistress. It’s just too much to ask.”

Countess Spencer married Earl Spencer in June 2011, becoming his third wife - Reuters

The allegations from Countess Spencer form part of her legal defence against the privacy case brought by Dr Jarman.

The defence papers claim that Earl Spencer, 60, informed his wife via text message on March 19 “that their marriage was over”.

“Having given up her life in the United States, in order to live in the middle of rural Northamptonshire and dedicate herself to sorting out the Althorp Estate business, as well having a child, the news was hideous for Lady Spencer,” they read.

Countess Spencer has argued her disclosures were “entirely justified and legitimate” on account of the way in which she was allegedly treated.

Earl Spencer told the Daily Mail that his estranged wife’s claims that he ended the marriage via text were an “absurd attempt to blacken my name”.

He said: “Karen ended the marriage, after endless threats to do so over the years, in early March.

“She asked me to confirm the end of the marriage in a text of 18 March and my reply that day was a simple acceptance of her decision. I have those texts still, and will share them in court when I clear my name.”

Dr Jarman similarly said that she was “shocked and utterly dismayed” and accused the Countess of mounting a “hideous and defamatory attack” on her.

She added: “I can understand that she finds it difficult because he moved on before she did, but the narrative that Charles, or I, did something wrong here is simply not true.

“I do have sympathy for her. I understand what she has lost, because it is more than her marriage and her home. But this still doesn’t justify what she did.”