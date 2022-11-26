Early Cyber Monday deal: Save $125 on 'valuable' 23andMe DNA kit on Amazon

This 23andMe DNA kit is the 'perfect gift' — and it's 50% off on Amazon Canada (Photos via Amazon)

Black Friday 2022 is over, but that doesn't mean the deals are. Between and Cyber Monday, Amazon Canada shoppers can kick off their holiday shopping and save thousands on TVs, Apple Watches, beauty products and more.

One deal worth bookmarking: 23andMe's Health + Ancestry Service Kit. On sale for a whopping $125 off, the "Amazon's Choice" DNA kit is a top-notch gift idea this holiday season. To shop the deal and learn why it's has racked up more than 1,700 five-star reviews, scroll below.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test- Amazon Canada

$124 $249 at Amazon

Black Friday is over, but the Cyber Weekend deals are still going strong! Click here for all the latest updates on early Cyber Monday deals, sales and discounts.

The details

23andMe is a personal genetic testing kit that can help give you a more complete picture of your health, thanks to insights from your genetic data.

The kit's personalized health reports use science-backed data to show how your DNA can affect your likelihood of developing certain health conditions and wellness traits. While the results do not serve as a medical diagnosis, they can show potential predispositions to diabetes, cystic fibrosis, celiac disease, muscle composition, genetic weight predisposition and more.

The home-based test requires no blood or in-person visits, just a simple saliva sample delivered via mail. In addition to health reports, 23andMe includes ancestry insights and can help you find and connect with relatives in the 23andMe database.

Note: There is a lengthy legal disclaimer from 23andMe regarding the type of information you receive in your results. The results are not intended to serve as a diagnosis, nor should they be used to make medical decisions, including which medications to take or treatments to follow. The reports are also not "intended to tell you anything about your risk for developing a disease in the future, the health of your fetus, or your newborn child's risk of developing a particular disease later in life."

4.6 stars | 2,100+ reviews

The "Amazon's Choice" 23andMe kit has earned an average rating of 4.6 stars based on more than 2,100 reviews.

According to one shopper, the kit provides a "valuable health history" and other "fun curiosities to know." The user notes that in addition to being "fun," 23andMe "keeps adding reports to the app" in the years following your test, making the purchase that much more valuable.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including Health Predispositions, Carrier Status, Wellness, and Trait Reports (Photo via Amazon)

$124 $249 at Amazon

'Perfect gift'

Another shopper says the genetic testing kit makes a "perfect gift" for friends and family, especially those who are notoriously "impossible to shop for." It's "easy to use" but is such a "meaningful gift," they write.

It's "really incredible, I almost cried," says a third user. It's been "amazing" to get to "know a part of myself" that "I had no idea" existed, they say.

Despite its many positive reviews, some users caution it can take up to two months to receive your results.

According to one shopper, it takes a "fair bit of time to get your results," but it's "worth the wait."

Verdict

Whether you're looking for a unique gift idea for the upcoming holiday season or want a broader picture of your health and wellness, 23andMe's Ancestry + Traits Service is worth checking out — especially at its current sale price.

However, before you head to checkout, you'll want to read 23andMe's legal disclaimer and keep in mind that it might take a few weeks/months to receive your results.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.