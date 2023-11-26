75+ best early Cyber Monday deals in Canada: Major savings on Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Sephora & more

Shop 100+ best early Cyber Monday deals in Canada. (Photos via Amazon, Best Buy, Sephora, Adidas, Coach, Indigo, Jenny Bird & Mejuri)

Now that we've moved past Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2023 in Canada is almost here. But you don't have to wait until tomorrow — Canadians can already score massive discounts on Christmas gifts, brand-name tech, home & living, winter apparel and so much more. Many of the country's favourite retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and Canadian Tire, have dropped some of the best deals of the season. Cyber Week is one of the last big opportunities to save ahead of the holiday season, so if you're looking to save a buck or two (or several hundred) on gifts, now's your chance. Ahead, Yahoo Canada's shopping editors have rounded up all the best early Cyber Monday deals and sales you can shop right now!

Early Cyber Monday 2023 deals | Yahoo reader favourites

Best early Cyber Monday home deals in Canada

Brooklinen : Take 20 per cent off site-wide, plus save to 40 per cent on bedding bundles.

Burrow : Enjoy up to $1,200 off when you spend $5,000 or more with the code CBF2023 .

Canadian Tire : Save up to 60 per cent on hundreds of products.

Casper: Get 15 per cent off everything.

Cozy Earth : Take 40 per cent off sheets.

Dyson : Take up to $300 off select technology.

Endy : Enjoy 15 per cent off everything sitewide.

Home Hardware : Shop Cyber Monday deals for home and garden up to 50 per cent off.

iRobot : Save up to $630 on robot vacuums.

Ninja Kitchen: Save up to $100 on must-have kitchen appliances.

Ooni : Until Nov. 28, take advantage of deals up to 30 per cent off select pizza ovens.

Our Place : Take up to 45 per cent off viral cookware favourites from Our Place.

Parachute : Take 20 per cent off everything sitewide.

Ruggable : Enjoy 25 per cent off washable rugs with code BF23.

Society6 : Take up to 70 per cent off on artwork and home decor.

Sundays Furniture : Save up to 30 per cent on select furniture, including beds, sofas and more.

Tuck : Enjoy 20 per cent off sitewide.

Tushy : Take 30 per cent off bidets and bundles.

Wayfair : Save up to 70 per cent on furniture, appliances and decor.

Yeti: Take 25 per cent off select styles.

Best early Cyber Monday tech deals in Canada

Amazon : Save hundreds on top tech, including TVs, laptops, headphones and more.

ASUS : Save up to $500 on select ASUS laptops.

Best Buy : Save up to 50 per cent on brand-name tech

Dell: Score deals on PCs and monitors, and save up to $750.

Lenovo: Save up to 69 per cent during the Cyber Monday sale.

Microsoft : Save up to $500 off select Microsoft devices.

Samsung : Save hundreds on laptops, TVs and appliances until Nov. 30 at Samsung.

The Source : Get holiday gifts at Cyber Monday prices at The Source, including top brands like Nintendo, Beats and Samsung.

Staples : Save up to $350 on smartphones and accessories.

Walmart: Save on hundreds of items — including laptops, TVs and more.

Best early Cyber Monday fashion deals in Canada

Columbia Sportswear : Shop Cyber Monday deals and save up to 60 per cent.

Everlane : Shop sweaters on sale, starting at $97.

Frank and Oak : Take 40 per cent off everything site-wide and save on winter must-haves.

Gap : Save up to 60 per cent on clothing for the whole family.

Girlfriend Collective : Save 30-60 per cent off everything.

Jenny Bird : Save up to 60 per cent on select jewelry styles.

Knix : Take up to 50 per cent off sitewide and save on underwear, activewear & more.

Levi's : Shop deals of 40 per cent off sitewide with select styles starting at $22.

lululemon: For a limited time, shop Cyber Monday finds at the best prices of the year.

Lulus : Take up to 90 per cent off with code CMSALE.

Mark's : Save up to 70 per cent on Cyber Monday deals.

Michael Kors : Shop Cyber Monday deals of up to 75 per cent off handbags, shoes and accessories.

Mejuri : Take 20 per cent off all jewelry orders of $150 or more.

Monica Vinader : Save 30 per cent off everything sitewide, plus daily flash sales of 50 per cent off jewelry.

Northern Reflections: Save 50 per cent on almost everything sitewide, plus free shipping.

Old Navy: Save 50 per cent sitewide.

Paravel : Take up to 40 per cent off handbags and luggage.

Reformation : Save 25 per cent off everything with this rare sitewide sale.

Revolve : Up to 70 per cent off.

Roots : Save up to 60 per cent on tons of sale styles at Roots.

Saks Off Fifth : Save an extra 25 per cent with the code CYBER .

Shopbop : Take 25 per cent off sitewide with the code HOLIDAY.

SSENSE : Save up to 50 per cent on designer styles for men and women.

Sweaty Betty: Up to 50 per cent off.

Best early Cyber Monday beauty & lifestyle deals in Canada

Armani Beauty : 25 per cent off order worth $100+

The Body Shop : Use code BLKFRI to save up to 30 per cent.

Charlotte Tilbury : Shop beauty deals up to 30% off makeup, skincare and more.

David's Tea : Get up to 70 per cent off on tons of teas and tea accessories.

Etsy : Take up to 60 per cent off gifts from hundreds of small Etsy shops.

Fenty Beauty : Take 25 per cent off sitewide.

Indigo : Take up to 30 per cent off books, toys, decor and more.

Kiehl's: Enjoy 25 per cent off all orders.

La Roche Posay : Take 20 per cent off orders worth $50+ and score a free seven-piece gift on orders over $80 with code BLACKFRIDAY .

Lelo : Get up to 60 per cent off sex toys and accessories with Lelo's November deals.

Lovehoney : Find a wide range of deals on sex toys, lingerie, and other essentials up to 70 per cent off through Dec. 4.

Masterclass : Enjoy buy-one-gift-one free memberships.

Pinkcherry : Shop Cyber Monday deals of up to 80 per cent off clearance items, and 30 per cent off everything else.

The Ordinary : The Ordinary's annual Slowvember sale is on now, with deals of 23 per cent off through the month of November.

SBLA : Shop celeb-favourite anti-aging makeup and skincare up to 40 per cent off.

Sephora: Up to 50 per cent off top brands.

