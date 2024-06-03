Get a Closer Look at the New Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance 1000

New Balance's 1000 is set to be one of the hottest silhouettes this summer, already making its return in a new campaign with Dave and the recent Joe Freshgoods' "When Things Were Pure" pack. Now, the familiar kicks are making another collaboration debut, this time featuring in a new project with Aimé Leon Dore.

Following on from its "Silver Metallic" colorway, the new release is set to appear in three clean white, gray and black iteraions, initially teased by ALD founder and New Balance MADE in USA Creative Director, Teddy Santis. We've since been given a closer look at the kicks via photographer Tyler "Arab Lincoln" Mansour.

Featuring subtle ALD branding at the tongue, the new shoe also boasts branding at its sock liner and lateral forefoot. The classic upper features a primarily white hue, complete with accents of gray which appear at the "N" logos on each side, along with a few overlays.

At present, no official release date or accompanying colorways have been confirmed, but we expect to hear more updates soon. The sneaker will likely release this year via New Balance and ALD, priced at $170 USD.

