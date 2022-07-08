Early Prime Day deal: Sony headphones and earbuds are up to 65% off at Amazon Canada

Save 65% on Sony WH-CH710N Noise Canceling Headphones with this early Amazon Prime Day deal. Images via Amazon.

This weekend's early Prime Day deals include huge savings on Sony headphones and earbuds, with one top-rated pair of noise-cancelling headphones on sale for an impressive 65 per cent off.

The Sony WH-CH710N Noise Canceling Headphones are a popular choice among Amazon shoppers, so you'll want to get your hands on this deal while you still can. This deal is only available for Amazon Prime members, and ends on Monday.

Sony WH-CH710N Noise Canceling Headphones. Image via Amazon.

$88 $250 at Amazon

The details

For anyone looking to upgrade their audio, this pair of Sony headphones is worth checking out. Whether you're working, studying, or travelling, these headphones fit the bill.

They use Dual Noise Sensor Technology to analyze your environment and automatically select the most effective noise cancelling filter for your surroundings. When you want to stay safe, you can also switch to Ambient Sound mode to let in important sounds from the world you.

Take hands-free calls with just the touch of a button, as well as play, pause, or skip tracks with external controls. Plus, enjoy up to 35 hours of listening time on a single charge.

'Noise reduction is a game changer'

With more than 10,000 five-star reviews to back them up, these Sony headphones have been called a "game changer" by Amazon shoppers.

Reviewers have praised their comfort during long listening sessions, as well as their "great value for the money." One reviewer admitted that these headphones are "basically the best" when it comes to noise cancellation — especially at this price point.

Save 65% on Sony Noise Canceling Headphones. Image via Amazon.

Others found that the Bluetooth pairing connects "seamlessly" to a range of devices, including TVs, laptops, and smartphones.

However, some shoppers have found that their lightweight construction makes them feel "less durable." Depending on how you look at it, the lightweight design can also be an asset for those who would rather not deal with bulky headphones.

Verdict

At their current sale price of just $88, these Sony noise-cancelling headphones are an affordable choice that any audiophile will enjoy. Shoppers have been impressed by their long battery life, all-day comfort, and noise cancelling abilities, despite their lightweight construction.

If you'd rather opt for a smaller pair of earbuds, you can also shop more Sony headphones on sale below.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds. Image via Amazon.

$158 $300 at Amazon

$158 $300 at Amazon

Save 23% Sony LinkBuds Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones

Sony LinkBuds Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones. Image via Amazon.

$190 $248 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

