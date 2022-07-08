Early Prime Day deal: Sony headphones and earbuds are up to 65% off at Amazon Canada
- Prime Day 2022
Amazon Canada is chock full of savings and deals, and right now ahead of Prime Day 2022 (July 12-13), shoppers can find some of their most popular devices at some of the best prices of the season.
With deals on must-have items like Alexa-enabled smart home tech, tablets, TVs and more, you're not going to want to miss out.
Many deals are exclusive to Prime Members, so if you haven't yet signed up for a membership, now is the perfect opportunity to join. However, you can still score huge savings even without a membership — just keep scrolling to find the best of today's deals.
This weekend's early Prime Day deals include huge savings on Sony headphones and earbuds, with one top-rated pair of noise-cancelling headphones on sale for an impressive 65 per cent off.
The Sony WH-CH710N Noise Canceling Headphones are a popular choice among Amazon shoppers, so you'll want to get your hands on this deal while you still can. This deal is only available for Amazon Prime members, and ends on Monday.
Save 65%: Sony WH-CH710N Noise Canceling Headphones
The details
For anyone looking to upgrade their audio, this pair of Sony headphones is worth checking out. Whether you're working, studying, or travelling, these headphones fit the bill.
They use Dual Noise Sensor Technology to analyze your environment and automatically select the most effective noise cancelling filter for your surroundings. When you want to stay safe, you can also switch to Ambient Sound mode to let in important sounds from the world you.
Take hands-free calls with just the touch of a button, as well as play, pause, or skip tracks with external controls. Plus, enjoy up to 35 hours of listening time on a single charge.
'Noise reduction is a game changer'
With more than 10,000 five-star reviews to back them up, these Sony headphones have been called a "game changer" by Amazon shoppers.
Reviewers have praised their comfort during long listening sessions, as well as their "great value for the money." One reviewer admitted that these headphones are "basically the best" when it comes to noise cancellation — especially at this price point.
Others found that the Bluetooth pairing connects "seamlessly" to a range of devices, including TVs, laptops, and smartphones.
However, some shoppers have found that their lightweight construction makes them feel "less durable." Depending on how you look at it, the lightweight design can also be an asset for those who would rather not deal with bulky headphones.
Verdict
At their current sale price of just $88, these Sony noise-cancelling headphones are an affordable choice that any audiophile will enjoy. Shoppers have been impressed by their long battery life, all-day comfort, and noise cancelling abilities, despite their lightweight construction.
If you'd rather opt for a smaller pair of earbuds, you can also shop more Sony headphones on sale below.
Save 47%: Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds
Save 23% Sony LinkBuds Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
