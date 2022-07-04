Best early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop in Canada: LIVE UPDATES
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Prime Day 2022
Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
While Amazon Prime Day 2022 is still a week away (July 12-13), Amazon Canada is already offering up a plethora of early Prime Day deals you can shop.
If you're looking to beat the rush, Yahoo Canada's shopping editors have you covered. In our live blog below, we'll be rounding up the best deals as the day goes on — featuring everything from TVs to household essentials. You'll notice that some deals require a Prime membership to shop (which you'll also need for Prime Day next week) - you can sign up for a free membership here.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is coming — for all the latest news about the shopping event, as well as the early Prime Day deals and sales you can already shop in Canada. Don’t have a Prime membership? Sign up for a free trial .
Best early Amazon Prime Day deals to shop in Canada: Prime member exclusives
Save up to $165 on Blink Smart Home Security Cameras
Up to 50% off Blink Home Security Doorbells and Bundles
$70 off: Pioneer 50" 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV
25% off: Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus
Best early Amazon Prime Day deals to shop in Canada: Available to everyone
Save $110 on an Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
$92 off: Lefant Robot Vacuums M201
Save $200 on an Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Save up to 30% on Decroom Mattress Pads
Save $70 on a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds2
$26 and under: Save on MiYang Women Bikini Swimsuits
Up to 30% off select Fitbits
Save 54% on a pair of KIPTUMTEK Bluetooth 5.1 Earbuds
Up to 20% off: Save on Anker charging accessories
Save 20% on a pair of TRANYA T10 Wireless Earbuds
Up to 27% off: Cromi One Piece Bathing Suit for Women
Save big on household essentials
Up to 20% off select Acer products
$70 off: CUSIMAX Stand Mixer
Save 31% on a OMOTON Laptop Stand
Up to 19% off home improvement must-haves
LIVE UPDATES: All the best early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop in Canada in 2022
This Amazon Prime member only TV deal is almost too good to miss.
Early Amazon Prime Day deal: Score this this 'crystal clear' 50-inch TV for $190 off
Amazon Prime members can save $190 on this 50-inch 4K smart TV. Not yet a member? Sign up here.
AirPods on sale? This rarely happens, but 3rd generation Apple AirPods are marked down ahead of Prime Day 2022.
Amazon Canada early Prime Day deal: Save on 'impeccable' 3rd generation Apple AirPods
Early Prime Day deal: Save $19 on a pair of 3rd generation Apple AirPods.
Psst! Prime members can score 54% off the Blink Mini indoor plug-in smart security camera. Shop the popular security must-have for $39 (regular price: $85)
Save 54% on the Blink mini camera ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Not a Prime member yet? Sign up here!
Best early Amazon Prime Day deals to shop in Canada: Prime members only
Save up to $165 on Blink Smart Home Security Cameras
$190 off: Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Up to 50% off Blink Home Security Doorbells and Bundles
$70 off: Pioneer 50" 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV
35% off: eero 6+ dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system
Save on Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Sengled Color Bulb
25% off: Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus
Best early Amazon Prime Day deals to shop in Canada: Available to everyone
Save $110 on an Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
$92 off: Lefant Robot Vacuums M201
Save $200 on an Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Save up to 30% on Decroom Mattress Pads
Save $70 on a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds2
$26 and under: Save on MiYang Women Bikini Swimsuits
Up to 30% off select Fitbits
Save 54% on a pair of KIPTUMTEK Bluetooth 5.1 Earbuds
64% off: Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX
Up to 20% off: Save on Anker charging accessories
Save 20% on a pair of TRANYA T10 Wireless Earbuds
Up to 27% off: Cromi One Piece Bathing Suit for Women
Save big on household essentials
Up to 20% off select Acer products
$70 off: CUSIMAX Stand Mixer
Save 31% on a OMOTON Laptop Stand
Up to 19% off home improvement must-haves
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.