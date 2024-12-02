Eastbourne named best location for stargazing

Places in Eastbourne, such as Beachy Head, have been named the best spots to stargaze in England [Getty Images]

Eastbourne has been named the best spot in England for stargazing.

The town was found to have the best views after taking into account its low light and air pollution as well as minimal cloud cover.

Four other Sussex towns were hailed for their clear skies, according to research by bookmakers JeffBet.

These were Brighton, Hove, Hastings and Worthing, while Dundee took the UK top spot for viewing the night sky.

Data from lightpollutionmap.info and weather forecaster open-meteo.com was used by bookmakers JeffBet to assign scores out of 100 for 100 UK towns.

A spokesperson for the company says darker winter nights are the best time of year to stargaze.

The company advised stargazers: “Remember to wrap up warm and bring torches to help light your way.

"Opt to head outside on a clear, cloudless evening, ideally avoiding a fuller moon, as this will overpower your view of the stars.

“The most important thing is to be patient. If you can’t see clearly at first, give your eyes time to settle, and you’ll likely spot whole constellations you couldn’t see moments before."

