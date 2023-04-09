Ending soon: 25+ best Easter long weekend deals to shop in Canada
These Canadian retailers are offering up long weekend savings this Easter.
For those celebrating Easter this weekend, it's a time to gather with family and friends.
It's also a great weekend to shop deals, as many Canadian retailers have slashed prices across a variety of home goods, fashion and beauty buys.
We've gathered 25+ of the best sales that you won't want to miss this Easter long weekend — but hurry, many are ending soon.
Best Easter weekend home & outdoors deals
Amazon: This weekend, find savings on household must-haves like vacuums, kitchen appliances and furniture at Amazon Canada.
Burrow: Whether you're shopping for indoor or outdoor furniture, save up to 15 per cent on all orders with Burrow's Spring Sale event.
Canadian Tire: With Canadian Tire's selection of weekly deals, you can save up to 75 per cent on kitchen essentials, tools, sports and recreation and more.
EQ3: The Spring Renewal sale is on at EQ3, with 20 per cent off a selection of outdoor furniture. On now through April 16.
Save $190: Ninja Foodi Deluxe Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer
Home Hardware: Gear up for spring and save on gardening supplies, lawn care and more on sale at Home Hardware.
Rona: Save on a selection of spring must-haves, including patio furniture, power tools and barbecues this weekend at Rona.
Sport Chek: Until April 9, save up to 50 per cent on a selection of golf apparel, gear and accessories at Sport Chek.
Wayfair: Wayfair's sale section is filled with thousands of deals on furniture for every room in the house, with markdowns of up to 50 per cent off.
Save $625: Lagarde Hexagon 4 - Person 40.9" Long Dining Set
Best Easter weekend tech deals
Amazon: In addition to their selection of home goods on sale, you'll find tons of deals on electronics this weekend at Amazon Canada.
Best Buy: Until April 13, shop the Sweet Savings sale at Best Buy to save up to $500 on TVs, $1,000 on appliances and more limited-time deals.
Dell: Shop Dell's Semi Annual Sale and enjoy limited-time savings on laptops, PCs and accessories.
Save $170: Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Microsoft: Save up to $500 on select Surface devices and enjoy ultra lightweight and portable convenience of the tablet meets laptop.
Samsung: Save up to $500 when you purchase an eligible premium TV and soundbar together. Plus, get a bonus gift csrd valued up to $200.
Walmart: Find hundreds of Rollback prices this weekend on a range of tech devices, as well as home goods and everyday essentials.
Save $100: Acer Aspire 3 15.6" Laptop AMD Athlon Silver
Best Easter weekend fashion & beauty deals
Adidas: This weekend, adiClub members can login and shop select sneakers with discounted prices starting at just $45.
The Bay: Shop The Bay's Spring Forward Sale and save up to an extra 25 per cent on thousands of spring styles for the whole family. Use the code SPRING at checkout to save.
The Body Shop: Use the code HOPTOIT to save 20% off your purchase of $50 or more
Coach Outlet: Shop hundreds of new sale additions, and shop bags, wallets and more at up to 70 per cent off.
Save 60%: Dempsey File Bag In Signature Jacquard With Stripe And Coach Patch
Gap: Save up to 50 per cent on just about everything site-wide until April 10.
Indochino: Use the code ANNIVERSARY and save 15 per cent on grey suits with Indochino's Anniversary sale.
Lululemon: Lululemon's We Made Too Much section is your go-to for finding the latest activewear styles at the very best prices.
Michael Kors: News markdowns have just been added to the Michael Kors sale section, with deals that start at just $29.
Save $29: At Ease Hoodie
Northern Reflections: Save up to 30 per cent on a selection of spring styles, including outerwear, capris, loungewear and more.
Old Navy: Spring Steals start at just $17, including dresses, shorts and more.
Roots: Shop men's, women's and kids' styles on sale, and cozy up in Roots's comfy and casual basics.
Sephora: Take advantage of beauty offers on makeup, skincare, haircare and more.
Yves Rocher: Save up to 40 per cent on select skincare products, just in time for spring.
Save 50%: Natasha Denona Zendo Eyeshadow Palette
