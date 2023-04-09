Ending soon: 25+ best Easter long weekend deals to shop in Canada

Shop 25+ of the best Easter long weekend deals in Canada.

For those celebrating Easter this weekend, it's a time to gather with family and friends.

It's also a great weekend to shop deals, as many Canadian retailers have slashed prices across a variety of home goods, fashion and beauty buys.

We've gathered 25+ of the best sales that you won't want to miss this Easter long weekend — but hurry, many are ending soon.

Best Easter weekend home & outdoors deals

Ninja Foodi Deluxe Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer. Image via Canadian Tire.

$200 $390 at Canadian Tire

Home Hardware : Gear up for spring and save on gardening supplies, lawn care and more on sale at Home Hardware.

Rona : Save on a selection of spring must-haves, including patio furniture, power tools and barbecues this weekend at Rona.

Sport Chek : Until April 9, save up to 50 per cent on a selection of golf apparel, gear and accessories at Sport Chek.

Wayfair: Wayfair's sale section is filled with thousands of deals on furniture for every room in the house, with markdowns of up to 50 per cent off.

Lagarde Hexagon 4 - Person 40.9" Long Dining Set. Image via Wayfair.

$500 $1,125 at Wayfair

Best Easter weekend tech deals

Amazon : In addition to their selection of home goods on sale, you'll find tons of deals on electronics this weekend at Amazon Canada.

Best Buy : Until April 13, shop the Sweet Savings sale at Best Buy to save up to $500 on TVs, $1,000 on appliances and more limited-time deals.

Dell: Shop Dell's Semi Annual Sale and enjoy limited-time savings on laptops, PCs and accessories.

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV. Image via Amazon.

$430 $600 at Amazon

Microsoft : Save up to $500 on select Surface devices and enjoy ultra lightweight and portable convenience of the tablet meets laptop.

Samsung: Save up to $500 when you purchase an eligible premium TV and soundbar together. Plus, get a bonus gift csrd valued up to $200.

Walmart: Find hundreds of Rollback prices this weekend on a range of tech devices, as well as home goods and everyday essentials.

Acer Aspire 3 15.6" Laptop AMD Athlon Silver. Image via Walmart.

$400 $500 at Walmart

Best Easter weekend fashion & beauty deals

Save 60%: Dempsey File Bag In Signature Jacquard With Stripe And Coach Patch

Dempsey File Bag In Signature Jacquard With Stripe And Coach Patch. Image via Coach Outlet.

$172 $430 at Coach Outlet

Gap : Save up to 50 per cent on just about everything site-wide until April 10.

Indochino : Use the code ANNIVERSARY and save 15 per cent on grey suits with Indochino's Anniversary sale.

Lululemon : Lululemon's We Made Too Much section is your go-to for finding the latest activewear styles at the very best prices.

Michael Kors: News markdowns have just been added to the Michael Kors sale section, with deals that start at just $29.

Save $29: At Ease Hoodie

At Ease Hoodie. Image via Lululemon.

$119 $148 at Lululemon

Northern Reflections : Save up to 30 per cent on a selection of spring styles, including outerwear, capris, loungewear and more.

Old Navy : Spring Steals start at just $17, including dresses, shorts and more.

Roots : Shop men's, women's and kids' styles on sale, and cozy up in Roots's comfy and casual basics.

Sephora : Take advantage of beauty offers on makeup, skincare, haircare and more.

Yves Rocher: Save up to 40 per cent on select skincare products, just in time for spring.

Save 50%: Natasha Denona Zendo Eyeshadow Palette

Natasha Denona Zendo Eyeshadow Palette. Image via Sephora.

$44 $87 at Sephora

