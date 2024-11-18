Easter skiing offers the best value for families – but this year there’s a catch

Planning a family ski holiday this season? Thinking of trying to avoid the high prices and the dark cold days of Christmas and New Year and the packed pistes of February half term by opting for Easter instead? Beware, it falls very late next year.

Easter Sunday is on April 20, nearly three weeks later than in 2024. While this still offers excellent opportunities, it also has both good and bad repercussions for skiers. So, even though it still seems a long way off, if you are a teacher, or have school-age children and are tempted by an Easter break, it’s worth thinking about where and when you might go – and just as importantly – when you should book. Here are the five key things to consider.

When are the school holidays?

Most state schools break up on Friday April 4, and return immediately after the bank holiday Easter Monday on April 22. But others stick to the first two weeks in April – Friday March 28 to Monday April 14. Meanwhile, many private schools span all three weeks from March 28 to April 22 or even longer.

If you are lucky enough to have children who break up on March 28, then that is probably your best bet both for value and decent snow. Otherwise, prices are most likely to be higher for departures on April 5 or 6 (but not always – see below).

How high should I go?

High. April is getting very late for some resorts and you don’t want to be skiing on pistes with bare patches and rocks showing through. Remember that when choosing a resort, it isn’t necessarily the height of the village centre which makes the biggest difference – a low resort may have access to a high domain (often the case in Austria, for example). But anywhere where the main skiing area is much below 1,800m is vulnerable to poor coverage.

Head high and you give yourself the best chance of decent conditions late in the season. Look at resort closing dates, which are a good indication of their confidence in snow conditions: Val Thorens, Cervinia and Sölden are among the last to close on May 4 2025. Read our guide to the 10 best resorts for guaranteed snow for more.

Cervinia’s slopes are open until May 4 next year - FABRICE COFFRINI

How will the snow be?

The good news is that recent years have seen heavy late-season snow falls and even when things have not looked promising for skiing in April, the pistes have been saved by a last-minute covering. It is never possible to be sure of this, of course, but, ironically, it does seem that it may be a side-effect of climate change.

If you haven’t skied in April before, go in with your eyes open. The milder weather is kinder to young children, but spring snow quickly gets heavy and then slushy on a sunny day. If you coincide with a particularly warm week, you will probably want to catch the first lifts in the morning, have lunch in the sunshine and consider alternative non-ski activities in the afternoon.

Should I book now?

This is a moot point. While booking as early as possible for Christmas, New Year and the February half term, Easter is slightly different. Because of anxieties over snow, the general trend is to book later when conditions can be more easily predicted, and demand is also spread over three weeks so the pressure to book feels less.

But with Easter so late this year a lot of demand seems to be focused on the week of April 6. If you take prices with Le Ski at the Roc Merlet chalet in Val d’Isère (prices for seven nights, per person including Gatwick flights and full board) for example, they go like this: March 30, £1,777; April 6, £2,120, April 13, £1,450 and – for those who want a week after the schools go back (see below) – April 20, £960.

As usual with travel, you would probably be wise to book weeks with higher prices earlier rather than later. But don’t assume that the April 6 week will always be the most expensive. For example, Crystal Ski’s prices for the Le Belmont apartments in Les Arcs 1800 (seven nights, per person including flights from Manchester) go like this: March 29, £603; April 5, £883; April 12, £988.

Ultimately, it would be unusual not to be able to find a decent deal for the Easter holidays even if you leave it until the beginning of March. But you will have a much greater choice of flights and accommodation if you book by early January.

What if I’m not tied to school holidays?

The long gap between February half term and Easter means there are five long weeks between the half term holiday and the first schools breaking up for Easter – and six weeks before the main Easter rush.

That is great news for those who prefer to ski in March – which was revealed recently by the Ski Club of Great Britain as the most popular month of the season among British skiers – since demand is spread over an additional week or two. This keeps prices down and means you might want to consider biding your time. If you are a fan of spring skiing, you will always get a cheap deal for the last week of the season.