'Beyond phenomenal' $60 inflatable sleeping pad is a camper's dream come true

This inflatable sleeping pad is a camper's dream come true

The tent has been packed, the route has been planned, and the camping count-down has officially begun. However, before you mentally prepare to spend the night on the cold, hard ground, Amazon shoppers say this inflatable sleeping pad is a camper's dream come true.

Backed by more than 2,600 reviews, the ECOTEK Outdoors Ultralight Inflatable Sleeping Pad is unlike any air mattress or sleeping pad you have ever tried before.

Whether you're cozying up in a tent or spending the night beneath the stars, Amazon shoppers can't get enough of this lightweight, compact and durable sleeping pad.

ECOTEK Outdoors Ultralight Inflatable Sleeping Pad in Evergreen

What is it?

Perfect for cold weather camping, the ECOTEK ultralight inflatable sleeping pad provides 2.5 inches of loft and an R-Value of 2.2 for three-season warmth and comfort.

Thanks to its innovative one-way valve design, setup and stowing are a breeze, requiring less than ten breaths before it's ready to use.

The sleeping pad weighs only 18 ounces, and once packed, is smaller than a one-litre water bottle, making it ideal for camping on the go. It's wear-resistant and weather-proof, and as a bonus, comes with a lifetime warranty.

What people are saying

Named "Amazon's Choice" for "sleeping pad," the $60 ECOTEK inflatable pad has collected more than 1,800 five-star ratings, with one Amazon shopper saying that it's "beyond phenomenal!"

"As an avid camper, I have seen my fair share of air mattresses/sleeping pads, including my military-issued one. I bought this to use instead of my military air mattress, as that one doesn't pack up very small," writes one user. "The EcoTek gets major points for its 'packability.' When I first got it and blew it up to test it, I was concerned as you can easily push down the individual sections with a finger. However, when you're actually lying on it, your distributed weight will not compress the air mattress at all. I have been deployed in Europe on an exercise for the past month and have been sleeping on this every night. So far, I am VERY happy with it! Everyone else in my tent has been blowing their air mattresses up nightly to refill the air, but I haven't had to do that once."

"When it first arrived, [...] I questioned whether this would be too thin or smaller than I expected. Unfolded this bad boy and the width and length seemed to match the description," writes another Amazon shopper. "I pumped it up by ten breaths and holy moly, I definitely was not expecting this thing to look triple its size once fully inflated. Laying on it flat is definitely comfortable, though it is uncomfortable if you try to lay sideways, but the reality is, I don't think any product of this calibre would be comfortable for heavy side sleepers anyways. But the compactness when it is packed in a bag to its full form is just impressive. Lightweight and the quality is definitely there."

One thing to consider before heading out into the wilderness: Amazon shoppers noted the sleeping pad is designed for a mummy-style sleeping bag, as opposed to a standard rectangular shape.

"The reason for four stars is because it moved around in my sleeping bag, it wasn't a mummy-style, so there was extra room," according to one shopper. "Overall, I recommend it to anybody looking for a lightweight, comfortable option for cool-weather sleeping."

Verdict

For campers, hikers, and outdoor enthusiasts looking to upgrade their sleeping situation and wake up on the right side of the tent, the ECOTEK Outdoors Ultralight Inflatable Sleeping Pad is a user-backed sleeping pad that's easy to inflate, comfortable, lightweight and durable. However, shoppers caution that it's made for a mummy-style sleeping bag, so if you've got a more traditional style set up, you'll want to pass on this.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.