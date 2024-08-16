Ed Sheeran celebrates buying share of Ipswich Town with crazy tractor ride

Ed Sheeran celebrated buying a minority share in Ipswich Town Football Club by driving a tractor through a field.

The singer, who has purchased a 1.4 percent stake in the club, aptly nicknamed the Tractor Boys, posted a video of himself celebrating on Instagram on Thursday (16 August).

Sheeran, a lifelong supporter of the Suffolk club, said he was "really excited" by the move.

He said: “It's any football fan's dream to be an owner of the club they support, and I feel so grateful for this opportunity.

“It's such a joy to be a fan of Ipswich Town. There are ups and downs but football is all about taking the highs and the lows.”