Edinburgh festival 2024: the best comedy, theatre and dance already reviewed

Dear Billy

Gary McNair builds a joyful one-man show from interviews with ordinary people about what they think of shipyard welder turned national treasure Billy Connolly. Naturally, he weaves in his own tale of meeting the Big Yin, adding to the impression of a secular god who is at once charismatic and one of us. Read the review. Mark Fisher

Assembly Rooms, 13-25 August

Chris Grace as Scarlett Johansson

“An actor can do anything they want – as long as they mean well when they do it.” Such, jokes Chris Grace, was Scarlett Johansson’s justification for starring in manga adaptation Ghost in the Shell. Grace, an Asian-American actor and comic, stress tests that philosophy with a mind- and character-bending comedy hour. Read the review. Brian Logan

Assembly George Square Studios, 8-12 August

The Kaye Hole Hosted by Reuben Kaye

Before we’ve even taken our seats for Reuben Kaye’s late-night cabaret of debauchery, he’s scrolling through dick pics with us, looking stunning in his blood-red, tight minidress offering a face full of cheek. The Australian performer is the most exquisite host for a magnificent pick-of-the-fringe event. Read the review. Kate Wyver

Assembly George Square Gardens, 2-24 August

Sarah Keyworth: My Eyes Are Up Here

Sarah Keyworth launched their standup career with two thoughtful solo shows deconstructing gender and the meaning of “boy” and “girl”. Now they identify as “an emotionally unstable non-binary person”, with a show about their top surgery – a life-changing experience for Keyworth, which translates into an engaging and touching one for audiences. Read the review. BL

Monkey Barrel, 1-25 August

Shamilton! The Improvised Hip-Hop Musical

This musical does not so much pay homage to the Lin-Manuel Miranda blockbuster as borrow its hip-hop influences. The performers solicit suggestions of famous names from the audience and then free-associate their way through a story, proving breezily adept at making up lyrics on the fly (naturally, there is a rap battle). Read the review. MF

Assembly George Square Studios, 31 July-25 August

Bill’s 44th

It’s Bill’s birthday. The bunting is up, the crudités are chopped and the booze sloshes in the punchbowl. But it seems Bill will be celebrating this one alone. A Beckettian sense of dread quickly pervades this entertaining hour of wordless puppetry supported by the Jim Henson Foundation. You could call it Waiting for Gonzo. Read the review. Chris Wiegand

Underbelly Cowgate, 1-25 August

Ben Target: Lorenzo

The “dead dad show” is a fringe comedy staple. But what about the dead not-quite-an-uncle show? Ben Target is a comedian who, by his own account, never quite delivered on the promise identified by his best fringe newcomer nomination more than a decade ago. Well, he delivers something very lovely with this autobiographical hour. Read the review. BL

Pleasance Dome, 16-25 August

The Passion of Andrea 2

It’s funny, this show. Maybe not from the off, when you’re just wondering what on earth’s going on, but the performers – three of them, all playing characters called Andrea – have a way of gradually winning you over, mainly with silliness and a sense of us all being in cahoots. Read the review. Lyndsey Winship

Assembly @ Dance Base, 13-25 August

Catherine Cohen: Come for Me

When Catherine Cohen unleashed herself on the 2019 fringe it was with an emotional car-crash of a musical comedy act, pasting sequins on her neuroses and narcissism and splaying them fabulously across the stage. Here, anxiety about relationships, sex, and her body stays high in the mix. And the ego is still all-consuming. But there’s reflectiveness, too, and perspective. Read the review. BL

Pleasance Courtyard, 1-25 August

Circa: Humans 2.0

Yaron Lifschitz trained in theatre, only to find he “didn’t like plays very much because they were full of people talking about stuff that didn’t happen”. As creative director for Circa, he instead embraced performance that doesn’t insist on its meanings but on its sheer physical presence. Humans 2.0 is where circus meets contemporary dance. There’s a sombre, poker-faced intensity to its formations and human pyramids. Read the review. David Jays

Underbelly’s Circus Hub on the Meadows, 2-24 August

Catherine Bohart: Again, With Feelings

A firecracker of an hour about the push-and-pull of settling down in your mid-30s, when you’re queer, stressy and knee-deep in the wreckage of relationships past. This is as big-hitting as straightforward autobiographical standup gets, a set in which compelling personality (and complete mastery of that persona) meets line after line packed with unexpected jokes, whip-smart backchat and animated expressivity. Read the review. BL

Monkey Barrel, 10-25 August

Sophie’s Surprise 29th

Here is a circus and cabaret show masquerading as a birthday do, where a conceit thinner than the tissue on your party hat is spun around a series of death-defying acts. There’s no safety net, nor any reassuring margin between audience and performers – and there are muscles being maxed out here I’m not sure I even have. Read the review. BL

Underbelly’s Circus Hub on the Meadows, 2-24 August

Duck

This one-man cricket play premiered in 2022 in the wake of Azeem Rafiq’s testimony of his experiences as a British Asian player. A revised version opened a year later, as a major report found the English game guilty of deep-rooted racism. The story by playwright maatin, about a young cricket fanatic of Indian heritage, may be set in the celebrated Ashes summer of 2005 but it could not feel more topical. Read the review. Emma John

Pleasance Courtyard, 31 July-26 August

Assembly Hall

We can confidently say this is the first ever dance-theatre piece about the AGM of a group of medieval re-enactors. Choreographer Crystal Pite and writer Jonathon Young – whose previous works include the searing Betroffenheit – land us in this leftfield setup, with the opportunity to get both lost in fantasy and caught in petty mundanities. Read the review. LW

Festival theatre, 22-24 August

Rachel Parris: Poise

If life begins at 40, where does that leave the decades already under your belt? Rachel Parris fashions a loose theme for her musical-comedy show out of that landmark birthday – not in preparation for a life about to begin, but in reflection of one already well lived. Read the review. BL

Assembly Rooms, 9 August

Fault Lines

Climate change can feel an esoteric subject when transposed into dance, but the Bournemouth-based company Lîla Dance do a good job of making its potential effects distressingly real in a sincere and well-crafted piece that refuses to lose hope and offers an alternative view of the future. Read the review. LW

Assembly @ Dance Base, 20-25 August

Lorna Rose Treen: Skin Pigeon

In this dotty character-comedy anthology, situated so far leftfield as to risk entanglement in the hedgerow, Lorna Rose Treen has fashioned for her set an overflowing laundry heap, from which to emerge head-first as a chain-smoking film noir vamp, a maniacal door-stepper and a dolphin recognising itself in the mirror. Read the review. BL

Pleasance Dome, 31 July-12 August

Jazz Emu: Knight Fever

Archie Henderson’s much-loved alter ego is a slinky synth-pop purveyor in shades with a beanpole frame, delusions of grandeur, and one of those foghorny, self-serious voices that plunge you right back to the new-romantic 1980s. A consistently amusing hour: great fun(k), equal parts daft party and deft musical comedy. Read the review. BL

Pleasance Courtyard, 31 July-25 August

Enowate: Here & Now Showcase

Dickson Mbi is a dancer of power, grace, finesse and charisma. He’s worked with Russell Maliphant as well as Robbie Williams, spanning contemporary and commercial dance and the competitive popping scene. This solo comes out of a trip he made from east London, where he grew up, to his ancestral home in Cameroon. Read the review. LW

Pleasance Courtyard, 21-25 August

Lara Ricote: Little Tiny Wet Show (Baptism)

There’s a formula for a comedian’s first show, introducing who they are and where they come from. Lara Ricote aced it with her 2022 debut GRL/LATNX/DEF. What comes next? In this case, it’s a show about Ricote’s relationships – with her boyfriend, with her audience, and with the compulsions and complexities that can get in the way of both. Read the review. BL

Monkey Barrel, 31 July-25 August

Urooj Ashfaq: Oh No!

In India, I’m edgy, says Urooj Ashfaq; in Edinburgh, not so much. It’s a joke about leaving a small but burgeoning Mumbai standup scene to visit – for the first time – the most sophisticated live comedy environment in the world. And yet the 28-year-old was named best newcomer at the Edinburgh comedy awards – a remarkable feat. Read the review. BL

Assembly Roxy, 20-25 August

Rob Madge: My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?)

A decade before selfie culture kicked in, Rob Madge was a child ahead of the curve, demanding their family home-video every flamboyant performance they ever staged in their Coventry living room. It’s as well they did: those videos have propelled Madge via social media celebrity to their own autobiographical solo show. Read the full review. BL

Underbelly Bristo Square, 1-16 August

Rosie Jones: Triple Threat

Rosie Jones was going to write a gag-packed show, she tells us – but then she got too busy. Delivered with her signature wicked grin, that’s a near-the-knuckle joke, given Jones’s TV ubiquity these days. Happy to report, then, that – hectic celebrity schedule notwithstanding – Triple Threat is another endearing and sly stage outing. Read the review. BL

Pleasance Courtyard, 14-15 August