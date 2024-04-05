Editor’s Letter: April 2024

null

Hi readers,

As we bask in the longer days and soak up the (slightly) warmer weather, our Spring Edition is all about celebrating the beauty of the dopamine-inducing season. I know it may be more spring showers right now than spring fling… but that doesn’t mean we can’t start injecting some fun into our wardrobes.

You may also like

It’s our second extended digital edition (the first was our Self-Love issue in February) and we’ve all been hard at work. I couldn’t be prouder of the H Fashion team who are juggling creating our amazing magazine for you, as well as making sure you get the best online content.

Our cover star? The incredible Chiara King. Not just your average singer, songwriter, and producer Chiara mixes soulful R&B with her own twist, creating tunes that are nothing short of captivating. Connecting with fans in ways only she can, she talks relationships and her plans for chart domination.

"My goal is to live out my ‘Alabama in True Romance’ meets ‘Marissa Cooper in the OC’ sartorial fantasy"

In this issue check out our ‘Watches & Jewellery’ special, inspired by the British garden – because what screams 'spring' more than that? The H Fashion team is also spilling on their favourite pre-loved finds this season.

And, because Earth Day is around the corner, we've infused this edition with loads of planet-friendly style inspo. The story you've got to read is that of ultra-chic sustainable brand LilyEve, “A 23-year-old design school graduate and an 86-year-old former couture designer crossed paths at the start of the pandemic, and the rest is history,” writes Lauren. Fast forward, and they're transforming Hermès towels into high fashion. It's the heartwarming, sustainable fashion tale we all need.

Natalie wears a preloved Chanel dress from Sign of The Times

Don't miss out on Amelia Windsor's list of the eco-conscious brands making waves right now. Plus, we're diving deep into the world of Greenwashing in fashion, and we show you how to spot it. And, for a sprinkle of beauty, Orin caught up with Matilda Djerf all about her latest beauty venture ‘Djerf Avenue.’

Story continues

When it comes to the Earth Day-approved brands I’m loving? It's clear that we no longer have to compromise on style for sustainability... I’m a sucker for Casa Raki bikinis and everyday wear from Nobody’s Child. I’m also big on vintage and my go-to destination has become Sign of The Times, which is slowly but surely burning a hole in my wallet.

Last month I discovered a chic new London hotspot, Café Lapérouse at the freshly renovated Raffles London where our former cover girl Roxie Nafousi was launching her Self-Love Online Workshop. I couldn't wait to try it out, and was not one bit disappointed. The truffle rigatoni was less of a meal and more of a divine encounter, with pasta guiding me to some king of gastronomical nirvana. It made me so glad that we've launched our cultural Radar Newsletter, which gives details on what's happening in the city (and further afield) every Monday. It's great for tips for what restaurants and exhibitions are trending... without having to do the grunt work yourself.

In other news I’m headed to California at the end of the month for a wedding, and a road-trip, which means I need to start planning my travel outfits. My goal is to live out my ‘Alabama in True Romance’ meets ‘Marissa Cooper in the OC’ sartorial fantasy... I have no idea what that looks like yet but will keep you posted.

If you have any good travel tips for the Golden State, let me know...

natalie salmon hello fashion

PS: See more exclusive stories from the Hello! Fashion Spril Issue here.