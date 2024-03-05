Edward Bond’s history of violence – and how it changed British theatre

The original production of Saved by Edward Bond at the Royal Court in 1969 - Donald Cooper / Alamy Stock Photo

It’s impossible to discuss the character and evolution of modern British theatre without reference to Edward Bond. More than any other playwright of his generation – those who grew up in the war – he was drawn to violence.

“I write about violence as naturally as Jane Austen wrote about manners,” he once declared. The play that made his name here and abroad – Saved (1965) – contains one of the most famous scenes in post-war drama. In it a group of working-class young men physically abuse and stone to death (in a simulated but horrific fashion) an unseen baby in its pram, one of the culprits its own dad.

Like John Osborne’s Look Back in Anger, which premiered at the Royal Court in 1956, it caused national shockwaves and heralded a generation willing to confront contemporary life with an explicitness that was hitherto lacking. Gone, too, was the theatrically enticing rhetoric that characterised Osborne’s work or Pinter’s. It is hard to imagine the explosion of visceral drama in the 1990s – especially the work of Sarah Kane – without his example.

In fact, outrage at Saved (1965) and Early Morning (1968) brought the matter of centuries-old stage-censorship to a head. Laurence Olivier himself took the stand in defence of Saved after the Lord Chamberlain’s office pushed for a prosecution of the Royal Court, on the grounds that the play hadn’t been approved for presentation. So many people tried to attend the court-case the author himself was refused entry. The theatre lost that particular battle but debate was stirred up in Parliament, and work began on a bill for removing theatres from the control of the state. Then the flagrantly irreverent Early Morning – which among things showed Queen Victoria in love with Florence Nightingale and tucking cannibalistically into a hand – was denied a licence.

That was the first outright banning of a play – over-riding the loop-hole of a ‘club’ (members-only) performance – in the 20th century. The show went ahead via an attended dress rehearsal – a snub to the authorities but one that didn’t provoke a prosecution. The 1968 Theatres Act was passed, the tide had turned.

So, lasting gratitude is owed to Bond. And that was just the start of a career which saw him writing into the mid 2010s (he authored more than 50 plays). Yet it’s entirely possible to have been an avid theatregoer for the past 30 years and barely to have seen any of his works – a testament to his increasingly isolated position, venerated but existing almost in a vacuum.

That a playwright should have been regarded as one of the most important and influential of his era and yet have become so sidelined is one of British theatre’s most glaring anomalies. It could be argued that having helped to dismantle state censorship, he went on to dismantle his own professional career. He took against the main new-writing theatres of the subsidised sector. The RSC mounted his apocalyptic trilogy The War Plays (1985) but having walked out of rehearsals, as director, he then denounced the production and the institution.

“The men who run the National and the RSC – I call them the floating dead,” he railed. He hated the Royal Court’s (Danny Boyle-directed) 1984 revival of Saved; its then artistic director Max Stafford-Clark described him as “the most difficult person I have worked with”. Turning his back on the main subsidised stages, in the 21st century Bond’s new work was often to be found in Birmingham, staged by a theatre-in-education company called Big Brum, or abroad, notably France.

Patrick Stewart as William Shakespeare in Bingo by Edward Bond - Donald Cooper / Alamy Stock Photo

He always felt that theatre had abandoned him. He told me in 2011: “They got rid of the Lord Chamberlain but they also got rid of me.” We met during rehearsals for the first London revival of Saved in nearly 30 years (at the Lyric, Hammersmith). It was a production that reaffirmed the visceral impact of that stoning scene but also the brutality lurking in low-level domestic exchanges – as the original director Bill Gaskill noted, perhaps the most disturbing scene of all is the one in which the baby’s cries at home go unheeded for a small eternity.

Bond saw a continuum between the violence meted out in wartime and the inherently violent operation of society in peacetime. Humans, he maintained, were not innately aggressive or brutal, but were made so by the social structures they inherited; it was the task of drama to show us that uncomfortable fact. And by extension most theatre flinched from doing so.

Bond’s bracing theoretical writings, shell-bursts of aphorisms (“What has been called the End of History is really the Vanishing of the Future”) usefully remain; they attest to an integrity in his work but they also explain an ideological slant that meant he saw all social relations in the same comfortless light. His later plays invited audiences to sup full with horrors: Coffee (written in 1995) was inspired by the Einsatzgruppen’s wartime massacres of Jews at the ravine of Babi Yar. At The Inland Sea (1996) intruded concentration-camp victims into the suburban bedroom of a schoolboy swotting up on history. His final play, Dea, a reference to Medea – performed off the beaten track, in Sutton, in 2016 was a litany of rape and bloody brutality – so much so that, according to some, it was like self-parody.

The Sea by Edward Bond: Eileen Atkins as Louise Rafi and Jem Wall as Thompson - Geraint Lewis

Yet his best work could be brilliantly unpredictable, his dialogue flinty and his stage imagination gloriously unbridled. Lear (1971) was a brilliant, brutal, modern rewrite of the Shakespeare tragedy. And although Jonathan Kent’s revival of The Sea (a dark comedy set in Victorian East Anglia) largely washed over me, one optimistic line stuck. “All destruction is finally petty, and in the end life laughs at death.”

Perhaps Bond’s plays will have the last laugh. His vision of civilised society perched on destructive fault-lines now seems more prescient than ever. The verdict has long since been delivered on stage-censorship but I think the jury is still out on the full scope of Bond’s achievements.