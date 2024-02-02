The eight style saviours Queen Camilla always relies on

Queen Camilla leaves after a visit to a women's refuge in Swindon last week - Getty

The Queen might not be hailed as a style icon in the same way as the late Queen Elizabeth or the Princess of Wales, but her approach to fashion might be the most relatable of all – she’s found a look which works for her and sticks to it, like many women the world over.

At a moment when she’s unexpectedly become the public face of the Royal family, Camilla’s practical style saviours have been thrown into sharp focus.

From uplifting jewellery to shoes which will see her through a long day of royal duties, these are Her Majesty’s style saviours…

High street dresses

As well as having a wardrobe full of timeless bespoke pieces which she’s always keen to re-wear, Camilla injects some relatability to her wardrobe with dresses from the British brand ME+EM. Its frocks are cut with a high waistline which is flattering but not restrictive. Last weekend she debuted a new navy corduroy number which gave a subtle nod to one of the season’s big trends.

The Queen in navy corduroy last week - Belinda Jiao

At The Foreign Press Association Awards in November 2023 - Getty

Manageable but majestic hair

Camilla has been loyal to her hairdresser, Jo Hansford, for an impressive 35 years. Although her haircut has been a version of the same style for decades, Mayfair-based Hansford – who has been described by American Vogue as “the best tinter on the planet” – has subtly tweaked Her Majesty’s hair colour over the years. The pale blonde with soft lowlights suits the Queen beautifully.

The Queen has a distinct hairstyle that is all her own - Getty

Radiance-boosting make-up

The Colombian-born make-up artist Marina Sandoval has been the woman behind Queen Camilla’s classically conservative beauty look over the past 15 years. Using a mix of brands including Guerlain, Sisley and Chanel, Sandoval has a few golden rules for make-up over sixty: use waterproof mascara, apply blusher high on the cheekbones and never, ever use shimmer.

Marina Sandoval has masterminded Queen Camilla’s beauty over the past 15 years - Getty

Comfortable heels

All of the Queen’s shoes tend to have the same sensible low block heel which the late Queen Elizabeth relied on into her 90s. She favours British brands like Sole Bliss, Eliot Zed and Russell and Bromley whose shoes and boots are crafted to withstand long periods of standing while looking elegant.

Wearing Sole Bliss at the Powerscourt House and Gardens - getty

In Russell & Bromley as she hosts the Booker Prize Foundation reception - Getty

The understated clutch bag

For this week’s blitz of public appearances, Queen Camilla turned to Launer, the handbag label which was loved by the late Queen who made their top-handle styles world famous. For Camilla, it’s the subtly sophisticated Tosca clutch bag which has proven a hit, so much so that she’s been seen carrying it twice in as many days. Consequently, sales have shot up on Launer’s website - the Camilla effect?

Camilla is a fan of the Launer Tosca clutch bag - PA

Meaningful jewellery

Jewellery is a matter close to Camilla’s heart, too. Often literally. She is regularly seen wearing a necklace bearing her ruby birthstone and the initials of her five grandchildren, which must be a reassuring talisman for the Queen to wear when she’s feeling out of her comfort zone.

The Queen is regularly seen wearing a necklace bearing her ruby birthstone and the initials of her five grandchildren - Getty

The cape layer

When a coat is too heavy, and a dress alone is not enough, Camilla turns to a trusty black mini cape by Amanda Wakeley. It’s a clever choice because it’s easier to wear over a full sleeve than a blazer, and doesn’t obscure the dress beneath. Capes add real drama to eveningwear too, like the Dior cape-dress worn last year for a state banquet at the Palace of Versailles. Tres chic.

In a mini cape by Fiona Clare - Getty

Elegant in a Dior cape in Versailles - Getty

The off duty uniform

For her 70th birthday, Camilla was pictured in her off-duty uniform of jeans, a white shirt and a navy blazer. It’s one she’s stuck to for casual engagements too, occasionally with a navy v-neck knit as well. The cut and colour of her denim is important: a mid-blue, stretch-denim slim leg, but not as tight as a true skinny jean. They’re timeless and suit her perfectly.

Camilla has long stuck to an off-duty uniform of jeans, a white shirt and a navy blazer - getty

Go-to designers

The Queen’s longtime dresser, Jacqui Meakin, works with a small circle of designers including Anna Valentine, Fiona Clare and Bruce Oldfield to source outfits which will make Camilla feel effortlessly good. Just this week she debuted a new embroidered jacket by Clare for an event at Windsor Castle which is bound to have imbued confidence

In a Fiona Clare jacket at Windsor Castle earlier this week - getty

Wearing Anna Valentine at Royal Ascot in 2023 - getty