Elizabeth Hurley, 59, is effortlessly gorgeous in plunging gown

Elizabeth Hurley stole the show on Friday evening when the model arrived in style at the V&A's summer party, which celebrated Naomi: In Style.

The 59-year-old looked so stylish in a risqué animal-print gown that came with a plunging neckline. In a clip shared on her social media pages, Elizabeth could be strutting through the London streets in the eye-catching frock as she carried a golden clutch bag with her and a pair of stunning sunglasses.

The model wasn't alone at the event as she was joined by her son, Damian Hurley, who looked suave in a white suit. Both models allowed their brunette locks to flow down their shoulders as they posed for snaps.

Most read

The duo were also joined for some photos by actor Gregg Sulkin, known for his roles in Faking It and World on Fire. The 32-year-old wore a yellow shirt and white trousers.

Elizabeth strutted her stuff in style (Instagram)

Elizabeth was clearly thrilled to be present at the event, as she enthused: "Thank you @vamuseum." Her fans were likewise wowed by her glam appearance as one called her "perfection" and a second added: "That dress is beautiful."

The 59-year-old model has been showcasing her fashion sense this week as she was spotted at Royal Ascot. The mum-of-one looked sensational in a white embroidered lace midi dress from. The picture-perfect gown perfectly flattered Elizabeth's svelte physique and was adorned with colourful flowers.

Damian joined his mum for the swanky event (Dave Benett)

Noting how difficult it was to travel in her extravagant ensemble, she joked: "Yes, I had to travel with my head sideways for the whole journey and may have a permanent crick in my neck but….what a day!! Thank you @ascotracecourse [pink love heart emoji].

"Thank you @moniquelhuillierofficial for my beautiful dress and @stephenjonesmillinery for my heavenly hat. Thank you to @birtleshenry -aka The Racing Poet- for being my long-suffering pal and dapper date."

British actor Gregg Sulkin joined the pair (Dave Benett)

Elizabeth and Damian have an incredibly close bond, and speaking exclusively to HELLO! this year, the star lifted the lid on their relationship.

When there are just two of you, there's less falling out and stomping off because there's not really anywhere to go. There's just us.

Elizabeth showed off her glam side at Ascot this week (Getty)

"We have completely separate lives in some ways, and there are, of course, private areas, but we've become a very strong team. For some things, we're each other's confidants; for other things, we're each other's best friends, the person the other one most wants to tell things to."

GALLERY: Celebs in bikinis: Tess Daly, Cat Deeley, Amanda Holden, and more stun in summer swimwear

PHOTOS: Elizabeth Hurley wows in leg-lengthening skinny jeans alongside lookalike son Damian

Damian added: "We have a twin-like telepathy, and I think that serves us very well. But the moment there's a clash, it's like you're arguing with yourself. If we're fighting, we'll suddenly interrupt ourselves mid-sentence and go: 'Oh my God, I forgot to tell you.'"