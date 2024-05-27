Elmer art trail to culminate in exhibition

The patchwork elephant sculptures which have featured in a public art trail will be brought together for a huge herd display before the designs are sold off for charity.

Elmer's Big Parade Blackpool was inspired by author David McKee's popular children's character.

Seventy artworks, including more than 30 mini versions created by local school children, will be gathered together for a farewell weekend at Blackpool Tower on 22 and 23 June.

The organisers said the larger works will then go under the hammer in support of Brian House Children's Hospice, while the "young Elmers" will return to their respective schools.

The trail, which has been a partnership between Brian House in Bispham, Wild in Art and Andersen Press, will be on the town's streets until 9 June.

The hospice will then bring the whole herd together for two days on the fifth floor at Blackpool Tower before they are auctioned.

Linzi Warburton, head of fundraising at Brian House, said staff had been "blown away" by the response to Elmer's Big Parade Blackpool.

“As well as meeting people from across the Fylde coast, we’ve met people who have travelled the country just to see our amazing sculptures as well as visitors from overseas," she said.

"Everyone has had such lovely things to say about what we have been able to achieve.

"We can’t wait to welcome trailgoers to our farewell weekend."

She added that the weekend finale was "the only time" people would see "our whole herd together" before they make their way "to their forever homes".

