Elon Musk’s photo from Trump’s rally has the internet in hysterics: ‘The greatest jumper’

Social media users jumped online to capture Elon Musk’s big on-stage moment at former president Donald Trump’s rally on Saturday.

On October 5, the the world’s wealthiest man joined the former president in Butler, Pennsylvania, the site of his attempted assassination this past July, to show his support for the Republican presidential nominee one month before Election Day.

At the rally, Trump welcomed the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, identifying him as the man who “saved free speech” and a “rocket builder.” Musk approached Trump in a black “Make America Great Again” baseball cap and a “Occupy Mars” T-shirt, admitting he was “dark MAGA,” a nod to the far-right meme.

The SpaceX owner appeared to jump with joy, waving his hand back and forth at the crowd around him. Immediately, social media users leaped to their accounts to troll the businessman as “the greatest jumper of all time.”

Clips of Musk airborne were published next to pictures of chipmunks and scenes from The Simpsons on X, the platform purchased by Musk for $44b billion in 2022.

Elon Musk appears next to Donald Trump on a rally stage in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 5. (REUTERS)

“I don’t know if this will make sense to anyone but Elon jumps like a homeschool kid,” one X user wrote alongside footage of Musk jumping behind Trump.

Another said: “Elon Musk Decided to Jump at Trump’s Election Rally — and Immediately Became a Meme Hero.”

One internet sleuth remembered a scene from Friends where Ross jumps up and down with Rachel and Pheobe when he believes he found a new apartment. Ross, played by David Schwimmer, is seen flailing his arms and screaming in a high-pitched tone.

OCTOBER 2024: “When Elon Musk came to this rally…I said, ‘jump like an idiot and beg,’ and he did it.”#DorkMAGA pic.twitter.com/WaOYKi67Hc — BobaFella(reporting me won’t bring back your dead) (@FlogginFella) October 6, 2024

Others added #dorkmaga to their caption next to Musk in the air on stage.

Elon Musk providing Donald Trump the rare opportunity of not being the most ridiculous, embarrassing person in a picture. pic.twitter.com/CjfBJkkjJH — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) October 6, 2024

“I was there, @elonmusk jumped higher than anybody’s ever seen. Some people were saying he’s the greatest jumper of our generation. Higher than Abraham Lincoln,” one user wrote.

“Elon Musk providing Donald Trump the rare opportunity of not being the most ridiculous, embarrassing person in a picture,” wrote another.

Why does Elon Musk jump like a roblox character LMAO pic.twitter.com/7QATBaCotG — Melichor (@Karucus) October 6, 2024

“Why does Elon Musk jump like a Roblox character LMAO,” another questioned, referencing the popular online video game.

Elon Musk appears next to Donald Trump on a rally stage in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 5. (AFP via Getty Images)

On Threads, one user inserted screenshots of Musk jumping in iconic movie scenes from Titanic, Dirty Dancing, and Joker. Musk’s body was pasted next to Mario and Luigi and the Giganotosaurus from Jurassic Park.

“I think this election is the most important election of our lifetime. This is no ordinary election,” Musk said at the rally. “President Trump must win to preserve the Constitution. He must win to preserve democracy in America. This is a must win situation, must win.”