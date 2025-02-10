Emilia Fox shares heartfelt tribute to Silent Witness creator Nigel McCrery after his death

Emilia Fox has paid tribute to Silent Witness creator Nigel McCrery following his death aged 71.

Nigel, a former police officer who also created the BBC series New Tricks, revealed last year he was diagnosed with an unspecified terminal illness.

Emilia, who plays Dr Nikki Alexander in the long-running BBC crime drama, said the TV writer will be "missed by so many" in a statement shared on social media.

"I am so sorry to hear the terribly sad news about the passing of Nigel McCrery," penned the 50-year-old. "In creating Silent Witness he brought something special to so many audiences around the world, and to those of us lucky enough to work on the show. Its success and longevity are a testament to Nigel and his brilliant idea in the first place - and of course many other shows too.

Nigel McCrery died aged 71 (Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock)

"I was hugely fond of him personally. He was always kind and warm and spoke devotedly of his own family as an extremely proud parent and grandparent," continued the actress. "I am grateful that he remained connected to the show ongoingly and always wanted to know what plans there were for it. His great friend the forensic pathologist Helen Whitwell, who inspired the Sam Ryan character played by Amanda Burton, also sadly passed away recently. They will both live on through Silent Witness and we will do our best to make them proud."

She added: "He will be missed by so many and my thoughts are with his family."

Nigel's death was confirmed by his agent on social media. "It's with a heavy heart that we share the news of screenwriter, author and producer Nigel McCrery’s passing," the statement read.

Emilia Fox plays Dr Nikki Alexander in Silent Witness (BBC Studios/Gary Moyes)

"As the creative mind behind such hits as the much loved long-running BBC drama series Silent Witness and New Tricks, Nigel captivated and inspired audiences for years with his work.

"His numerous contributions to the arts will always be remembered. Nigel had an incredible career and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family at this time."

Nigel, who served with the Nottinghamshire Constabulary, created Silent Witness in 1996. The drama returned to screens in January with its 28th series, in which Emilia stars alongside David Caves.

The show's 28th season aired this year (BBC Studios / Chris Baker)

In 2003, Nigel launched New Tricks, which starred Dennis Waterman, Amanda Redman, Alun Armstrong and James Bolam and ran for 12 series.

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, said she was "deeply saddened" by the news.

"Nigel was behind some of UK television's most loved dramas, and his skill for creating brilliant stories with beautifully drawn characters shone for all to see," she said.

"The enduring success of Silent Witness, still entertaining millions of viewers after almost 30 years, is a testament to his incredible talent and he will be sorely missed."

Silent Witness was created in 1996 (BBC Studios / Robert Wilson)

In October 2024, Nigel told BBC Radio 4's Saturday Live programme that he had been given a terminal diagnosis, which he said was "quite a shock".

"I mean people deal with their deaths in different ways, and I think it’s all very, very individual to each of us," he said.

"But I think for a little while you do go into shock – or I did, and I was in a bit of a state."