Emilia Wickstead goes gritty for autumn/winter 2024

Each season, we break down everything you need to know about the new collections in The Fashion Week Cheat Sheet. After speaking to the designers about their inspiration, their hero pieces, the faces on the catwalk and the names on the front row, we present your complete guide to autumn/winter 2024.

Emilia Wickstead tends to be known for her springlike prints and pretty pastels, but autumn/winter 2024 was a different story for the designer, who went down a much grittier path than usual.

Feeling inspired by the work of Gary Winogrand (who photographed people on the streets of New York in the middle of the 20th Century), Wickstead embraced darker hues in the form of browns, greys and blacks (although they were spliced in with some pinks and greens) and there was lots leather, tailoring and checked prints, with a few faux-fur trims thrown in.

For Wickstead, this collection was: "An invitation to walk through the vibrant streets of mid-century New York, where a melting pot of women — candid characters from all walks of life — create a richly layered visual tapestry."

Theme and inspiration

"I was looking at the black-and-white photography of Gary Winogrand who captured the vibrant energy of New York in the 1960s and 1970s," Wickstead told me in a pre-show interview. "His photographs documented the rich tapestry of characters in the city, from older generations to rebellious youth, musicians and writers. I became obsessed with the idea of these unique characters and wanted the collection to feel like an invitation to walk through the streets of mid-century New York, and to reflect this energy."

Wickstead also became obsessed, she says, with the influence of the Teddy Girl in the UK and how this influenced subculture in the city. This was reflected in the neat collars, the tailoring and the styling with traditional loafer shoes, which were paired with everything. "I also looked at the influence of Italian-Americans who bought their own traditions, flair and style to New York, so we played with textures of leather, mohair and twill, and 3D embellishment."

"I also studied the work of photographer Evelyn Hoffer, a contemporary of Winogrand’s whose colour photography inspired our palette – earthy chocolate browns and pewter grey, reflecting the city and urban landscapes, juxtaposed with pops of colour; candy pink, purple, lime green, and a mustard moiré fabric that I love."

Hero pieces

"The collection uses different textures to echo the tapestry of city life; the bustle of day, the irreverence of nightlife, the thrill of excitement, and our hero pieces reflect that energy," she explains. "I love the leather coat in punchy oxblood dark red — it lends a rebellious and masculine edge, and the burgundy sequin gown is a standout. I like to call them 'jelly sequins' due to their milky, shimmery effect."

The setting

Wickstead showed at the former London Film Museum in the heart of Covent Garden. "It has a very New York aesthetic — it’s grey, dark, underground, atmospheric and graphic."

Who was there?

Morfydd Clark, Kelly Rutherford, Katherine Waterston and Zawe Ashton were among the names to sit on the front row.

The message

"Personal style is as important as ever," Wickstead says. "We are seeing a return to the street becoming like a fashion show again. I love a quote from Gary Winogrand that says: 'Sometimes I feel like the world is a place I bought a ticket to. It’s a big show for me, as if it wouldn’t happen if I wasn’t there with a camera'. I love the idea that reality can be this vibrant, and exciting."

Catch up on more from London Fashion Week here.

