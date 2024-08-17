Emily Andre alarms fans with fresh look into baby's nursery

Emily Andre caused concern among her fans when she gave a glimpse into her baby daughter's nursery.

In a video shared on Instagram, the NHS doctor revealed a corner of the nursery in her Surrey home that she shares with her husband Peter Andre, and their three children, Amelia, nine, Theo, seven, and four-month-old Arabella.

Emily's nursey set up sparked concern from fans (Emily Andre)

Emily, 35, could be seen wearing a cream shirt dress with the nursery behind her, which boasted grey walls, a wooden cot, and a selection of wide photo frames hanging on the wall.

You may also like

The mother-of-one shared a sweet anecdote in the video. "When I first got pregnant with Belle, I found these little wooden letters on Amazon and I thought they were quite cute. I popped one in my basket and didn't think anything of it," Emily said.

"When she was born, it took us ages and ages to name her, so we named her, then I was looking through my basket and found that all along there had been a little wooden letter A in there, so obviously something was telling me to call my child a name beginning with 'A'."

While plenty of fans praised the star's nursery, the post sparked some concern by worried parents.

One follower wrote: "Oh god this gives me anxiety, I did the same putting pictures above my boy's cot with those strips, and one fell off and smashed everywhere. So lucky as the baby wasn't sleeping in the cot. Love your wall though just advise to move your cot."

Emily welcomed Arabella in April this year (Instagram)

Emily was quick to reassure her fans though, as she responded to the Instagram comment. "I used the old-school way for the pictures so they are super secure!! The strips for the letter as it's so light. I know exactly what you mean," she said.

Emily followed with another comment: "In fact, I used both the strips and a proper picture kit just to be sure [laughing emoji]."

Peter and Emily tied the knot in 2015 (Shutterstock)

Emily and Peter have given several looks into their swanky home, and the 'Mysterious Girl' singer has even given a full home tour in the past.

The couple, who have been married since 2015, live in their mansion with their three children, along with Peter's kids, Junior 19, and Princess, 17, who he shares with ex-wife Katie Price.

You may also like