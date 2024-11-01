Emily in Paris star teases season 5 exit after disappointment with character

One of the biggest stars of Emily in Paris has teased that he won't be returning for season five after expressing major disappointment in his character, admitting that the show wasn't "fun… to shoot" after his character was "turned into guacamole".

Lucas Bravo, who plays Gabriel in the hit show - and considered by many to be the 'endgame' love interest for the show's lead Emily Cooper - opened up about candid thoughts on his character.

Speaking to IndieWire, he said: "The 'sexy chef' was very much part of me in Season 1 and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take," he said. "I’ve never been so far away from him.

"It kind of became not fun for me to shoot or to see a character I love so much and brought me so much, being slowly turned into guacamole. I really grew apart from him."

Emily finally chose Gabriel in season 4 part one (Instagram)

He added: "I tried for seasons to bring nuances but we don’t have much liberty on set. We cannot change a word or an emotion. They know what they want and we just have to comply. It makes me question if I want to be part of Season 5... because my contract ends at Season 4. I really want to see if Gabriel gets back to his fun, cheeky, playful, alive self. Because three seasons playing melancholic, sad, depressed, and lost is not fun anymore."

The actor continued: "But I love the show, it started everything for me. I love the show and the people in it. With saying that, I feel like I am not being nice or grateful, but when you love something you want it to be…you want the best version of it. I’m not going to lie, I’ve been frustrated with the direction by character is taking. But we’ll see where it goes. The show is not over."

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel in Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Plenty of fans certainly shasre Lucas' thoughts on the character, and took to X during season four toshare their thoughts. One person wrote: "ENOUGH of gabriel, im so tired of him," while another person added: "I need Gabriel to not be in Season 5, PLEASE. That man is so boring and horrible to Emily. I'd even tolerate an Alfie-Emily-Marcello love triangle over Gabriel. WRITE HIM OUT PLEASE."

You may also like

Season five of the hit show is already confirmed to be coming back, with creator Darren Star telling Netflix: "We’re thrilled with the incredible response to this season of Emily in Paris and excited to return for a fifth to continue Emily’s adventures in Rome and Paris!"

Lily Collins, who plays Emily, also opened up about what fans can expect about her love interest with Mercello, telling Good Morning America: "Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance. We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time."