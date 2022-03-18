Emily Ratajkowski has worn the same sneakers for years — and they're only $60

Nordstrom shoppers call these $60 Keds 'true classics' and they're one of Emily Ratajkowski's favourites (Photos via Getty & Nordstrom)

While the rich and famous are known for their wildly expensive tastes in shoes, every now and again, they slip into a pair of sneakers that, shockingly, don't require a second line of credit.

From Hailey Bieber and her Nike Air Force 1's to Kate Middleton's tried-and-true Superga Cotu's, an affordable celeb sneaker spotting is always cause for celebration.

Lately, our eyes have been peeled on Emily Ratajkowski and her Keds Champion Canvas Sneakers. Retailing for just $50 USD/$60 CAD, the cotton sneakers are a must-have pick for spring.

Keds 'Champion' Canvas Sneaker (Photo via Nordstrom)

$50 at Nordstrom U.S.

$60 at The Bay Canada

Whether walking with her son's stroller or out on the town for fashion week, the 30-year-old model is regularly snapped wearing the affordable pair of Keds.

The canvas sneakers are designed using lightweight cotton and have been re-engineered with a supportive arch and breathable twill lining for extra comfort.

They're available in sizes four to 13, and with five width sizes to choose from, shoppers don't have to struggle to find their perfect pair.

Emily Ratajkowski seen arriving to the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2022 Fashion Show in Keds 'Champion' Canvas sneakers (Photo via Getty)

What people are saying

Dubbed a "true classic" by shoppers, Nordstrom reviewers have given the Keds Champion sneakers an average rating of 4.4 stars.

"These are my favourite go-to shoes," writes one shopper. "Classics that look good dressed up or down. They are more comfortable than ballet flats and have the right amount of arch support and padding."

Keds are "super comfy shoes," says another. "I can wear them for hours and walk miles with zero issues. They're also cute and versatile, so I can wear them with just about anything."

"This is such a great shoe. [I] haven't worn a pair of Keds for years, and they are still as good as they were 20 years ago," someone else said. "They have more support than they used to, which is excellent if you're on your feet all day."

However, some shoppers note that the sizing can be off, something to keep in mind before heading to checkout.

"This shoe runs big," according to one user. "It was wide enough but just too big."

Verdict

If you're looking to ace the off-duty supermodel style this spring and summer, a pair of Keds Champion Canvas Sneakers might be for you. However, be sure to read the size guides before you buy, since these timeless canvas kicks can run large!

