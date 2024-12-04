Emily Ratajkowski schools us in how to wear white knee-high boots

Emily Ratajkowski at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sela Shilon/WWD via Getty Images) (WWD)

Emily Ratajkowski wants everyone to know that she was a fan of knee-high white boots way before they entered into the zeitgeist.

In a throwback picture re-shared to her Instagram story on Tuesday night, the triple threat model, mother and muse reminded fans just how stylish she really is while simultaneously influencing us to get a pair of our own.

Consider us influenced (@emrata)

The original photo, which she shared captionless, hails back to last summer when she was snapped wandering the streets of New York's West Village in a cut-out pinstripe mini dress and Dior Saddle bag slung over her shoulder.

To elevate the ensemble she styled her cool-girl mini with a pair of sleek black sunglasses and of course, her beloved white kitten heeled knee-high boots.

If you’re a fan of EmRata and her overly envious wardrobe, you’ll know that this isn’t the first or last time she’s styled the bold boot choice.

Emily has proved on more than one occasion just how easy white boots are to style (Gotham)

Each and every year she seems to dig out her go-to go-go boots. She was first spotted in the style back in 2021 while en route to a dinner party, pairing them with a vibrant neon green and brown herringbone blazer dress.

Fast forward to 2024 and the fashion favourite accompanied her to New York Fashion Week, pairing the white options with a leather Proenza Schouler midi skirt, a black tank and a statement red handbag.

Dua wore her heeled boots to perform onstage (@dualipa)

Sydney opted for a head-to-toe all-white look (Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin)

White boots on the whole can admittedly seem rather daunting, however, Emily isn’t the only famed face who's a fan of the ivory-toned wardrobe essential. Both It-Brit Dua Lipa and Sydney Sweeney have been seen rocking different variations over the past few months. Dua styled her heeled pair with fishnet tights and a set of micro mini leather hotpants while Sydney leaned into the cowgirl core aesthetic for a day out in Los Angeles.

One It-girls a dot, two's a line and three's a trend.