Emily Ratajkowski's knitted midi dress is '90s kryptonite

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Emily Ratajkowski is seen in Tribeca on November 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images) (Gotham)

We’re only a month or so into autumn, yet Emily Ratajkowski is charging full steam ahead with the seasonal outfits.

On Wednesday afternoon the model attended the H&M Block Party in New York alongside fellow industry veteran Mona Tougaard. For the fashionable affair, Emily sported a simple yet effortlessly sophisticated knitted midi dress, complete with a V-neck silhouette, a longline cut and a charcoal hue.

The 33-year-old slipped into a pair of black, patent knee high boots, styling her dark hair down loose in a straightened style while allowing her gently choppy bangs to frame her distinctive features.

Emily attended the H&M Block Party in a grey knitted number (Getty)

Her go-to smokey makeup palette was the blend of choice for the bash, centring a pale pink lip, a hearty dusting of blush and a bronzed eyeshadow look. A sleek black evening bag was hooked over her right shoulder, accompanied by some oval-shaped sunglasses.

Also in attendance at the celebrity-studded event was internet power couple Lucky Blue and Nara Smith, model Amelia Gray, Evan Mock and Shaun Ross. The ‘do was hosted on streets of New York, with live DJs performing various sets into the early hours.

The author was joined by fellow models such as Mona Tougaard (Getty)

Emily has been revelling in the luxurious knitted looks as of late. On Thursday, the day after her big night out, the mother-of-one hit the streets of the Big Apple once again, delivering a lesson in the art of colour clashing. She sported a crimson sheer knitted top, layered under a longline leather jacket.

She teamed the seasonal knit with a mid-rise denim skirt in a dark-wash finish, coiling a colourblock scarf around her neck in shades of grey, red and mint green. A pair of thin gold hoops peeked out from under her straightened locks and she slipped into a pair of lace-up Victoriana boots in a caramel suede material.

Never afraid to show some skin (and rightly so) despite the New York chill, Emily made a case for sheer knit à la mode, prompting fellow It-girls to follow suit this season.