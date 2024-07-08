Emma Corrin's thigh-high YSL stockings look is sheer excellence

BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 07: Emma Corrin attends the "Deadpool & Wolverine" Fan Event at Uber Arena on July 07, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/WireImage) (Matthias Nareyek)

Name a more exciting style duo than Emma Corrin and Harry Lambert - we dare you.

The pair were up to their typical ingenious antics prior to the Deadpool & Wolverine fan event in Berlin on Sunday, which Emma attended alongside Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy.

Emma Corrin attended the 'Deadpool & Wolverine' fan event in YSL and Cartier (Getty)

For the exclusive soirée, the 28-year-old wore a black silk mini shirt dress by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent, featuring a high neckline, a lustrous shine and dramatically fluted sleeve. The garment culminated in a set of black suspenders that fastened to the actor’s sheer stockings cut with a lace trim. A black belt and a pair of open-toe heels elevated the outfit, quite literally.

Never one to skip out on a hair switch-up, Emma’s cropped locks were styled in a jet black pixie cut courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Daniel Martin. A makeup palette by Anna Kuerner injected the sleek aesthetic with some a touch of understated glamour.

Celebrity stylist Harry Lambert, who has famously worked with the likes of Harry Styles, Mia Regan and Josh O’Connor, worked his magic once more, frosting the The Crown star in Cartier jewels.

Styled by Harry Lambert, the star wore an ebony shirt dress complete with fluted sleeves and suspenders (Getty)

Writing via social media, Emma acknowledged the start of their latest press tour, writing: “ DANKE BERLIN AND HELLO TOUR - warmest welcome I could imagine, and my first time in Berlin! Thanks to everyone who came out, that was the maddest feeling! Thanks also to dream team @danielmartin81 @annakuerner.mua @harry_lambert @ysl @cartier.”

Working with Lambert has proved to be particularly fruitful for Emma. The star has accumulated a slew of designer collabs under their belt, most notably Miu Miu.

Not only did the actor front Miu Miu’s Fall 2023 campaign and collection during Paris Fashion Week last year, but they attended Miu Miu Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week back in March, making a case for 00s Beckham-chic.

Emma championed Noughties football fashion for the celebrity-studded event, sporting a red track jacket and matching elasticated mini skirt shocking red hue and dotted with sporty white racing stripes.

The actor wore their short hair spiked up into a mohawk, clasping the house’s £1,600 Arcadie Matelassé Nappa Leather Mini-Bag in cream, grey knee-high socks and polished brogues to complete the nostalgic attire.

