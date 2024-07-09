Emma Roberts blames 'internet culture' for Madame Web's failure

The superhero film, in which Roberts played Spider-Man's mother Mary Parker flopped at the box office and was heavily panned when it was released in February. Addressing the failure on the Just for Variety podcast, the Wild Child actress blamed Internet users for mocking the film before it was even released. "If it wasn't for internet culture and everything being made into a joke, I think that the reception would've been different.” “And that's what bums me out about a lot of stuff, even stuff that I've done, is people just make such a joke out of everything now.”