Emma Thompson and Anna Friel to star in film about landmark transgender marriage case
Hear Me Roar tells the story of Elizabeth Bellinger's legal fight against the British government over her marriage to Michael Bellinger. The film follows their lengthy and complicated legal case, which would change the lives of LGBTQ+ people in the U.K. According to Deadline, Thompson will play Elizabeth Butler-Sloss, the judge in the case, while Friel will star as lawyer Ashley Bayston, who co-wrote the film. Transgender actress Rebecca Root will play the lead role, and Christopher Eccleston will portray her husband Michael.