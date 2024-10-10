Emmanuel Macron Promises To 'Fight Hard' To Keep ‘Emily In Paris’ In France

After it was revealed that Emily in Paris would be heading for a petite roman holiday in the upcoming fifth season of the series, fans expressed their frustration at the proposal. What could Emily in Paris possibly want from Rome, after all?

Joining the cries of frustration over the proposed change of destination for Paris's most famous Emily (Lily Collins), French President Emmanuel Macron has said that he 'will fight hard' to ensure that the show remains in his country's capital.

Following the most recent fourth season’s release, the show’s creator, Darren Star, confirmed that Emily’s stint in Rome — where she started dating cashmere clothing brand owner Marcello Muratori (Eugenio Franceschini) — might be extended into the fifth season, adding, however, that it doesn’t mean she will be abandoning Paris altogether. 'Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome. It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris, but she’s going to have a presence in Rome,' he said in an official statement.

netflix

Responding to the location change in a new interview with Variety, Macron argued that 'Emily in Paris in Rome doesn’t make sense.'

'We will fight hard. And we will ask them to remain in Paris!' he exclaimed.

stephanie branchu

Asked if the series had ever tried to poach him for a cameo like they did with his wife Brigitte, the politician said: 'I’m less attractive than Brigitte!'

The French First Lady, made a surprise appearance in the seventh episode of the second half of the fourth season, titled 'Lost In Translation.' During the episode, Emily is eating in a restaurant with her mentee Genevieve (Thalia Besson) when they spot Brigitte Macron sitting a few tables away. Emily eventually musters up the courage to introduce herself, she and Genevieve ask to take a selfie with Brigitte.

