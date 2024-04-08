Endangered Freshwater Turtles Lay Over 100 Eggs In Australia Marking Significant Conservation Milestone

Over 100 eggs have been laid by three endangered species of freshwater turtles in Australia. The significant event was celebrated by the conservation group Aussie Ark during the Easter period. A total of 108 eggs were produced by the turtles, marking a significant conservation milestone. The delicate, coin-sized white eggs have been nurtured in the incubator room of Conservation Ark for two months and are now beginning to hatch. Operations Manager at Aussie Ark Billy Collett likened the sight of the emerging hatchlings to that of "miniature dinosaurs". Before their release back into their native wild river habitats, the young turtles will be looked after at Conservation Ark until they reach full maturity and can survive independently. The innovative conservation strategy is aimed at eliminating threats from feral predators, such as foxes and cats, which consume turtle eggs and have contributed to the decline of these species in the wild.