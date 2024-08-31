'Ended up returning my Skims': This tummy-taming bodysuit is down to $12 for Labor Day weekend

It's rare to find a shaping bodysuit that's effective, comfortable and affordable, but Amazon shoppers and TikTok users alike swear that there's one option that nails the trifecta: the Brabic Tummy Control Bodysuit. This smart shapewear first blew up on TikTok after an influencer posted a video about how it sucked in her midsection. Well, guess what: This weekend, you can get this bodysuit for just $17 when you click the on-page coupon. If ever there was a time to give this shapewear a go, it's Labor Day weekend.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Regularly priced at $23, the Brabic Tummy Control Bodysuit is on sale for as little as $12 (the price depends on size and color). At nearly 50% off, you'll be scoring a great deal.

Why do I need this? 🤔

This undergarment can really smooth things out. The viral video that got so much attention starts with the user trying on a more expensive bodysuit and raving about how “snatched” it made her look. Then she switches to the Brabic, noting the only significant difference is that the back is not as low (and the front straps are a bit higher). After wearing both, the TikTok creator says the Brabic option sucks her in more. "Am I crazy or does this kind of make me look even more snatched?" she asks. A commenter agrees, writing, "The Amazon one makes your waist look smaller … and it's cheaper!"

Made from a soft, breathable polyester-spandex blend, the Brabic bodysuit hugs you in all the right places; its firm-control midsection really sucks in your waist, fans say. With adjustable straps and full coverage in the back, it even helps lift and shape the bum. A three-hook closure at the crotch makes it bathroom-friendly — a must in bodysuits.

TikTok users and Amazon shoppers agree: This affordable slimming bodysuit is a winner. Choose from 17 colors. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

TikTokers aren't the only ones who place this bodysuit above its brand-name competitors. Since the Brabic went viral, it has amassed more than 4,500 five-star reviews on Amazon.

Pros 👍

"I wore this with a dress to a wedding!" said one happy buyer. "Why, I couldn't get the dress zipped up! I was about to panic and remembered having ordered it, slipped into it and voila, the dress fit perfectly! I cannot say enough about the great fit, didn't ride up and supported the girls well."

"I absolutely never write reviews, but I had to for this bodysuit," said another fan. "I went through a huge weight change and ... it does take a bit to get on, but I feel so incredible and confident in it, way more than I ever have before."

"I ended up returning my Skims shapewear for this. It is very easy to put on, sucks in your waist, and is very comfortable compared to other shapewear out there," wrote another shopper.

Said a fourth fan, "OK, this is an absolute must! Not only does it snatch your waist, but it's not uncomfortable either! I was actually shocked. (I've already tried two others and they sucked.) … I am buying another one and am very happy with it."

While the Brabic bodysuit is designed to create a seamless base underneath clothing, many shoppers say it's so flattering they've worn it as a top. "... It was pretty enough to pair with jeans without it being obvious it was shapewear, and I was confident having nothing over it," said one.

Cons 👎

Some shoppers noted that they found it difficult to redo the snaps at the bottom when they had to go to the bathroom. "I really liked it how it fit. Going to the bathroom was the issue for me. Struggling to unfasten the clasp and then struggling to refasten clasp. I think I would have liked this better if they snapped," wrote one.

Others say certain colors might not be totally opaque. "This item has become a go-to for most of my outfits!" gushed a happy shopper. "It snatches your waist perfectly. ... The only thing I will say is the pink is a little see-through in the breast area, but the black one was perfect!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

