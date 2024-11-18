Four energy-guzzling household habits to kick to save money on bills

We all have some bad habits, like leaving the lights on, that could be costing us more money in energy bills. (Getty Images)

Keeping energy prices down is a priority for many households, especially now that snow is expected to hit parts of the UK this week. The colder weather means more people will want to turn on the heating, but Britons have been warned to expect a "disappointing" rise in energy bills come January, leading to heightened concerns over household finances.

Energy consultancy Cornwall Insights predicts the price cap for Great Britain will rise to £1,736 a year for the average dual-fuel bill, 1% higher than the current price cap, which rose to £1,717 a year in October.

The energy regulator Ofgem will announce the latest quarterly cap for January on Friday 22 November.

Ahead of the announcement, many of us will be looking for new ways to bring down our energy usage - and that can include kicking a few habits that may be using more energy than you think.

Here are four things you can do right away to start reducing your energy use and start making savings.

💡 Stop leaving your lights on

Turning the lights off when not in use can help you minimise energy waste. (Getty Images)

One really bad habit that is pushing your energy bills up is leaving the lights on in rooms you’re not using.

You’re far from alone - according to renewable energy and green gas supplier 100Green, Brits leave the lights on unnecessarily for an estimated three hours and 36 seconds every single day, equivalent to 21 hours, four minutes and 12 seconds per week!

The amount of energy your lights use depends on the light bulbs you have. A standard 100W light bulb uses much more energy than LED light bulbs, so it’s recommended that you make the swap to bring your energy usage down.

But even after you’ve swapped standard light bulbs for LED ones, it’s still important to remember to turn them off when not in use.

🖥️ Stop letting energy vampires get the best of you

Your smart TV may be an energy vampire - turning it off at the socket at night can help you stop wasting energy. (Getty Images)

According to smart metre company ivie, some of the biggest ‘energy vampire’ culprits are your home entertainment gadgets, such as smart TVs and laptops.

While these modern technologies seem more efficient than ever, they require more power to run thanks to more advanced hardware.

Ivie recommends either investing in a smart plug that would allow you to turn devices off standby from your phone, or simply switching these devices off at the socket before turning in for the night.

❄️ Stop leaving your freezer half-full

Organising your freezer and filling it to capacity can help make it more energy-efficient. (Getty Images)

The freezer can sometimes seem like a chilly abyss with mystery items at the bottom of the drawer, but filling it to capacity can actually help the appliance be more energy-efficient.

Filling the freezer to the brim (without stuff falling out or preventing the drawer from closing, of course) can minimise the amount of warm air that enters it whenever you open the door.

How Stuff Works recommends using non-food items like newspapers and containers filled with water to fill empty spaces in the freezer, in order to make it more energy efficient.

☕ Stop leaving limescale in your kettle

Limescale is the white, chalky residue that accumulates in kettles or coffee machines. (Getty Images)

Energy companies often talk about the importance of only boiling the amount of water you need for a cuppa or a pot, but did you know that limescale can also affect how energy efficient your kettle is?

According to Which?, a kettle full of limescale will take longer and use more energy to boil the same amount of water as a clean one.

You should descale your kettle regularly, especially if you live in a hard water area. You can use citric acid, Which? says, as it is stronger than vinegar or lemon juice and won’t leave lingering tastes or smells.

🌡️ Stop turning up your thermostat

Turning down your thermostat by just 1C can help you save on your heating bill. (Getty Images)

It's tempting to turn up the heating when you're feeling cold, but this won't warm things up faster, and in fact, could leave you with a heftier bill.

Instead, turn down your thermostat by 1C, advised Jordan Chance, heating expert from PlumbNation.

"By doing this, you can save up to 10% on your heating bill," he explained to Yahoo UK. "Contrary to popular belief, turning up your thermostat does not heat up your room quicker. This method will only send your energy bills skyrocketing."

