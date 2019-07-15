England's Cricket World Cup Win Proves It Can Still Be The People's Game

From Esquire

Cricket. Bloody hell.

That staggering, enthralling, nerve-mangling epic of a final marked the first time England's men have won the Cricket World Cup - the women's team last won in 2017, their fourth title - and for the first time since the 2005 Ashes win, cricket is front-page news.

I watched it with my girlfriend and her mum and dad. None of them are cricket fans, but they were all gripped. This final had more twists and swoops than most summer-spanning five-match Test series.

There were so many moments when it looked for all the world that England were beaten. The long draught in the middle overs as New Zealand's bowlers expertly throttled England's batsmen. Jos Buttler hoiking the ball to Tim Southee. 24-year-old Jofra Archer starting the Super Over with a wide. Jimmy Neesham's magnificent six the next ball. Roy fumbling to give the Kiwis another precious run a ball later.

Yet there were as many moments when England heaved themselves back into the contest through skill, composure, and sheer force of will: Buttler's ramp shot over his own head for four with 10 overs to go; Archer gathering himself after conceding a wide and a six to keep New Zealand to seven runs from the last four balls of their Super Over; Ben Stokes running himself to a standstill.

Oh, Ben Stokes, in exhausted tears on the outfield as the July sun began to set. The last time your man on the street heard about him it was probably over his acquittal of affray on a night out in Bristol. Now he was just the last man standing, needing 15 runs off the last four balls, running out of partners, so shattered he could barely stand, but still able to launch a huge six from down on one knee in the last over of the game. He was magnificent.

And then there were moments of the most bizarre fluke. You might have seen Stokes picking up four more runs completely accidentally, when his bat blocked the ball to the boundary as he launched himself toward safety. That was weird. Even stranger and more pivotal was Stokes' attempted hoik with eight balls to go. It wasn't quite big enough, and Trent Boult took the catch to get rid of Stokes and almost certainly win the World Cup for New Zealand.

But Boult took one step, two steps back to steady himself, and put half his heel on the boundary. Stokes was reprieved. The boundary stood. Cricketing lore says that in the 1999 World Cup, Australia's Mark Waugh told South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs he'd "dropped the World Cup" when he couldn't hang onto a catch. In that moment last night, Boult accidentally trod on it.





Kids, don’t take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy. — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 15, 2019





According to Sky, 8.3 million people watched on either their channel and Channel 4, and BBC Sport's online team say they had more than 40 million unique page views on their World Cup final liveblog. That makes it the biggest live story ever, of any description, on the BBC.

That's incredible. I love cricket, but I've been worried that in England the game would eventually be like running a heritage steam railway or the poetry of Seneca - a niche, cloistered pursuit dominated by men wearing bad chinos.

Class and wealth massively skew opportunities. A Social Mobility Commission report published at the end of June, Elitist Britain, pointed out that while seven per cent of the British population went to private fee-paying schools, 43 per cent of England's international men's players did, and 35 per cent of our international women's players. More than 200 state school playing fields have been sold off by the government since 2010, too. Plus, having to pay through the nose for Sky Sports cuts off the game toI can't many.

