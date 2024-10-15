Enterprising pupils save plastic tubs from waste

Essex County Council provides £200 worth of products for pupils to sell [Essex County Council]

Enterprising pupils have saved more than 1,600 plastic containers from landfill.

Youngsters from nearly 40 schools across Essex have also set up their own monthly eco-refill "shops", as part of a green project funded by the county council.

They have been tasked with writing a business plan for the shops, applying for job roles within the shops, and learning to evaluate their effectiveness.

Rob Getley, the assistant principal at Kingsmoore Academy in Harlow, which is taking part in the scheme, said it was a "brilliant experience" for the pupils.

The project, for those aged nine and above, was launched in September 2023 from £1.5m funding granted by the local authority.

Each shop received £200 worth of eco-friendly products to help kick-start their business, which would help to improve their maths skills.

'Real impact'

"They have gained real-world business skills and been able to take leanings from their maths lessons, applying them in real life examples," Mr Getley said.

"This type of learning is incredibly helpful in cementing their understanding."

Such was the success enjoyed by the scheme, the council said it would continue to take place across Essex.

Tony Ball, cabinet member for education excellence, lifelong learning and employability, said it was having a "real impact" on pupils.

"We have been able to provide a real hands-on approach to pupils to help make maths fun and relevant," he added.

