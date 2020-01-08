Epic 'Jeopardy!' tournament filled with celebrity cameos, crazy wagers and major shade

The Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time primetime tournament literally got off to a perfect start Tuesday night. Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer were flawless in the first round, and by the end of the first night they had given viewers exactly what they were hoping for.

The tournament takes place until one player has won 3 nights, with each night consisting of two combined games.

The tournament had everything fans could hope for; from megastar cameos like Kevin Hart, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie offering up star-studded video clues to hilarious clues from legendary host Alex Trebek. According to Twitter, the most popular of Alex's clues was, "Hey Babe, I made you a bitchin' mixtape to play on this Sony item that dominated the ‘80s and began in the U.S. as the "Soundabout.'" The answer was, "What is Walkman?"

alex trebek is the true GOAT for saying "bitchin' mixtape" in this tournament #JeopardyGOAT — collier (@collier_n_c) January 8, 2020

Alex Trebek said bitchin'

My life is complete#JeopardyGOAT pic.twitter.com/tVVcnmykIt — Judson (@JudsonK17) January 8, 2020

Maybe it was the fact the contestants were all juggernauts, or maybe it was that the game was on at primetime, but there was definitely a fun electricity in the room. In fact, James used it to shock Brad, who happens to have grown up in Pennsylvania, by taunting him while answering a question about Philadelphia.

I'm not sure if I've ever seen a Jeopardy! contestant openly mock another for not buzzing in first.#JeopardyGOAT is amazing. — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkesESPN) January 8, 2020

Daily Doubles proved to be the deciding factor on the first night, as Brad was lucky to land on all but one of them and as Twitter was quick to point out, he didn't do much with the opportunities. Brad bet all his points three times, and three times he lost. This ultimately left him far behind the other two contestants, and makes his chances of winning incredibly slim.

Brad missing another daily double and going back to $0 #JeopardyGOAT pic.twitter.com/y0KPNaga67 — Ryan Ehlke (@RyanEL_KEY) January 8, 2020

During the first game, Ken bet it all on the only other Daily Double of the night. This proved to be a big difference maker for him, as he went into the first Final Jeopardy! with an 10,800 points lead over James.

James came roaring back in the second game, however. As a result of somewhat conservative betting by Ken, and aggressive play from James, the two finished the night only 200 points apart. Ken had 63,400 points and James has 63,200 points and Brad finished the evening with 10,400 points. So Ken took home the first win of the tournament.

Ok, I’m not going to lie, #JeopardyGOAT is the better than I could have dreamed even if it is making me feel dumb — Dan Wade (@Dwade) January 8, 2020

#JeopardyGOAT is the best contest of the year. It just goes down after this. Superbowl, World Series, pshaw. Give me three geniuses throwing subtle shade over obscure minutia any day. — Amy Thomas (@Pickwick12) January 8, 2020

Me wondering how all of these people can fit so much random information in their brain #JeopardyGOAT pic.twitter.com/dzX1BdulpA — kim (@kimrosa_) January 8, 2020

Based on the initial reaction from social media, it appears the first night was a major success. It was the number one trending topic on Twitter, as thousands of people shared their mostly positive takes on the epic game.

The Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time tournament airs again Wednesday night, check you local listings or visit Jeopardy.com for more information.

