Eric Cantona Is Still Football's Philosopher-King. That's Why He Scares Today's Players

Eric Cantona has never been the type to toss off a 'tough result to take but we go again on Tuesday' when a microphone is nearby. Every word he says seems to have been carefully tended to as it grew in rich, organic soil before being harvested by hand, left to mature in a dark shed for six months, and finally brought reverently into the autumn sunlight.
So, naturally, he sidestepped the clichés at the Uefa Champions League draw last night while picking up an award.
"As flies to wanton boys are we to the gods, they kill us for their sport," Cantona began. "Soon the science will not only be able to slow down the ageing of the cells, soon the science will fix the cells to the state and so we will become eternal. Only accidents, crimes, wars, will still kill us but unfortunately, crimes, wars, will multiply. I love football. Thank you."
Eric Cantona delivers the mother of all speeches.
Just look at @Cristiano's face
Well. It frightened the bejaysus out of Cristiano Ronaldo. Look at the boy's face.
What terrified him so much? Is it Cantona's complete dismissal of the dress code? Had Ronaldo just grasped the full weight of Gloucester's howl of angst in King Lear? Or was it something else?
Cantona was a revelation in English football in the 1990s, and obviously it wasn't just for his football. He helped to change what people thought footballers ought to sound like and what they ought to talk about - or, at least, what English fans thought brooding continental playmakers ought to talk about - and it's crept into the personal branding of football's one-percenters.
The super-elite players, the ones which have completely unmoored themselves from the traditional club-management-player hierarchy to become miniature industries in themselves, have adopted the rhythm and tone of a classic Cantona-style ramble. Look at this #sponcon.
We are born.— Team Messi (@TeamMessi) June 15, 2019
We discover the ball.
We smile.
We learn.
We try again.
- Leo Messi@afa#DareToCreate pic.twitter.com/D2ddobUdPy
In these boots, say more with your feet, than you ever could with words.— Team Messi (@TeamMessi) July 23, 2019
Take the deal: #NEMEZIZ 🌪
Shop the new NEMEZIZ 19 now through https://t.co/X9rjdNKHCZ. pic.twitter.com/lSABWrMHH2
Fear. The only way to own it is to play with it. #SpiritOfTheBrave #PlayWithYourFears @Dieselparfums #ad pic.twitter.com/40Dw1IGtMz— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) May 19, 2019
No doubts in your mind, no dandruff on your head. #keepaCLEARhead #ClearMen #NoDoubts #NoDandruff #MenShampoo pic.twitter.com/3bGuYjnCei— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 28, 2019
It's not too far from trawlers and sardines, is it? Cantona tied together the imperious footballer with the philosopher, and gave a husky French voice to the idea that masterful players have the souls of Romantic poets. Just as he saw things on the pitch no-one else could see, he could see beyond the mundane and into the deeper workings of life. You'd want to know what Cantona thought about pretty much anything. He showed it was possible for footballers to transcend the sport not just by becoming household names and national icons, but as carriers of some broader intellectual heft.
You'll note that nobody else has done it since. Joey Barton tried talking about Nietzsche, and was laughed at because he's Scouse and not French. Cantona was a one-off, and it's unfair to expect any player who's had years of schooling interrupted in the pursuit of a contract to follow up. But his impact on how footballers market themselves is still here.
In writing a brand-appropriate statement for an elite athlete, brands and players' reps like to channel that philosopher-king mode which Cantona minted and wove around his extraordinary gifts on the field. However, the substance of what Cantona would have been saying is scooped out, leaving just the cadence, the pretension and the appearance of An Important Statement. The sentences themselves are completely hollow.
Now, Cantona isn't some paragon of No Logo virtue - in his time he's done ads for Nike, Kronenbourg, Eurostar, Euromillions, Renault and others - but he was at least playing around with his slightly pompous aristo image. Ronaldo and Messi are untouchable in the worst possible sense. They're fully laminated human beings. You have absolutely no idea what they might or might not think about anything, having insulated themselves against accidentally saying anything interesting in case their economic clout suffers.
That's perhaps what the glassy terror in Ronaldo's eyes might have meant. Faced with the last great footballing penseur, it's recognition that he and Messi might have won absolutely everything they can with their clubs, and have public museums for their personal trophies, but that the quasi-philosophical sub-perfume ad puff spoken in their name in ad campaigns only shows how Ozymandias-like their monoliths are.
Or it might have been confusion as to why Uefa was honouring Uncle Albert from Only Fools And Horses. Either way, King Eric's myth will live on.
