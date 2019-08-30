Eric Cantona Is Still Football's Philosopher-King. That's Why He Scares Today's Players

From Esquire

Eric Cantona has never been the type to toss off a 'tough result to take but we go again on Tuesday' when a microphone is nearby. Every word he says seems to have been carefully tended to as it grew in rich, organic soil before being harvested by hand, left to mature in a dark shed for six months, and finally brought reverently into the autumn sunlight.

So, naturally, he sidestepped the clichés at the Uefa Champions League draw last night while picking up an award.

"As flies to wanton boys are we to the gods, they kill us for their sport," Cantona began. "Soon the science will not only be able to slow down the ageing of the cells, soon the science will fix the cells to the state and so we will become eternal. Only accidents, crimes, wars, will still kill us but unfortunately, crimes, wars, will multiply. I love football. Thank you."

Eric Cantona delivers the mother of all speeches.



Just look at @Cristiano's face 😂



— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 30, 2019

Well. It frightened the bejaysus out of Cristiano Ronaldo. Look at the boy's face.

What terrified him so much? Is it Cantona's complete dismissal of the dress code? Had Ronaldo just grasped the full weight of Gloucester's howl of angst in King Lear? Or was it something else?

Cantona was a revelation in English football in the 1990s, and obviously it wasn't just for his football. He helped to change what people thought footballers ought to sound like and what they ought to talk about - or, at least, what English fans thought brooding continental playmakers ought to talk about - and it's crept into the personal branding of football's one-percenters.

The super-elite players, the ones which have completely unmoored themselves from the traditional club-management-player hierarchy to become miniature industries in themselves, have adopted the rhythm and tone of a classic Cantona-style ramble. Look at this #sponcon.

We are born.

We discover the ball.

We smile.

We learn.

We try again.

- Leo Messi@afa#DareToCreate pic.twitter.com/D2ddobUdPy









— Team Messi (@TeamMessi) June 15, 2019

In these boots, say more with your feet, than you ever could with words.⁣

⁣

Take the deal: #NEMEZIZ 🌪⁣

⁣

Shop the new NEMEZIZ 19 now through https://t.co/X9rjdNKHCZ. pic.twitter.com/lSABWrMHH2







— Team Messi (@TeamMessi) July 23, 2019

It's not too far from trawlers and sardines, is it? Cantona tied together the imperious footballer with the philosopher, and gave a husky French voice to the idea that masterful players have the souls of Romantic poets. Just as he saw things on the pitch no-one else could see, he could see beyond the mundane and into the deeper workings of life. You'd want to know what Cantona thought about pretty much anything. He showed it was possible for footballers to transcend the sport not just by becoming household names and national icons, but as carriers of some broader intellectual heft.

