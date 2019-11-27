Erin Andrews Looked Really Mad When Hannah Brown Won ‘Dancing With the Stars'

Starr Bowenbank
Ah, yet another season of Dancing With the Stars has come and gone! On Monday night, season 28 of the show wrapped and the winner of the coveted Mirror Ball trophy was crowned, but not before the final four were congratulated for their valiant efforts.

America’s favorite Bachelorette—Hannah Brown, duh!—was the first place winner, while Kel Mitchell took second place and Ally Brooke and Lauren Alaina secured the third and fourth place spots. But when co-host Tom Bergeron announced that Hannah was the winner, viewers couldn’t help but notice that co-host Erin Andrews didn't look happy.

As one user put it: “Can Erin Andrew’s facial expressions be any more obvious? Shouldn’t she at least appear unbiased? Not sure who she wanted to win, but at least she could pretend to be happier for the winner no matter who it is. #dwtsfinale #DWTS.”

For the most part, people online seemed to agree:

Erin came to her own defense though after seeing people coming down on her. “Give me a break. YOU CAN’T WIN IN THIS SITUATION. I’m standing next to the couple that just got second place,” she wrote, clearing things up. “And if I had cheered, you’d be killing me for going against the Kel, Lauren, and Ally. Not that serious, people!”



