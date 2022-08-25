ET Canada host Sangita Patel shares 'Bollywood dance' beach video: 'Love this!'

Sangita Patel showed off her Bollywood dancing skills on Instagram. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)

Sangita Patel is living her best life — Bollywood style.

On Wednesday, the "ET Canada" host took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing on the beach wearing a black bikini and a matching sarong.

The 43-year-old paired the high-energy clip with a caption revealing that she was "feeling joy."

"Secret location — I’m the heroine of a Bollywood film. Kidding. Imagine?! Hey, I’ve always wanted to do a Bollywood dance segment on the beach, behind a tree, I wonder if Sam would be my hero. This beat is insane, you’re dancing too now, right?! Secret Mission almost complete…finishing strong," she wrote alongside the hashtags, #ShakeWhatYourMamaGaveYou, #DancingGreatCardio and #FeelingJoy."

Fans immediately weighed in on the CoverGirl ambassador's post, who thanked her "spreading positive vibes."

"Thank you for always spreading positive vibes! Love this!" one person commented, while another wrote, "You go, girl!"

"Love your energy! Bollywood better watch out!" added someone else.

One fan chimed in: "I'm here for all of this!"

"You're awesome!" another commented.

Earlier this month, Patel shared another uplifting video with her 140,000 followers, urging them to try the paper mobility challenge.

The challenge requires you to fold a piece of paper like a tent and place it on the floor. While one foot stays planted on the ground, the trick is to pick up the paper with your mouth without having any other part of your body touch the floor.

"It’s fitness Tuesday!" she wrote alongside a clip of herself completing the challenge in a denim jumpsuit. "You gotta try this paper mobility challenge!"

"I was like, 'yeah, no problem…umm yo!' This was hard, hence the celebration dance at the end, it actually keeps going," she shared.

Fans loved the "Home to Win" host's video and applauded her fitness progress.

"You make it look so easy but I know it's harder than it looks!" one person commented.

Another chimed in: "This is so impressive! Nice work. I'm gonna have to try this one out. Thanks for sharing!"

"I gotta try this! You did it so smoothly!" a fan pointed out.

"Good job! And so beautiful!" added another.

