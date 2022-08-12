ET Canada host Sangita Patel looks like a 'dream' in an orange jumpsuit: 'Gorgeous!'

Sangita Patel shows off her latest summertime look on TikTok. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)

Sangita Patel is no stranger to a stunning ensemble.

Earlier this week, the 43-year-old took to TikTok to show her 121,000 followers her latest summertime look.

While the "ET Canada" host is known for her motivational fitness content, she still manages to stun fans with her fun fashion posts that are full of energy and style.

In the clip, the CoverGirl ambassador stood in front of a floor-to-ceiling window in a modernist dining room. She smiled, clapped and grooved in a bright orange jumpsuit with pleats and spaghetti straps.

While the Toronto, Ont.-native was flaunting her outfit, she lip-synched to background audio that said: "I needed you to hear this in my voice. That orange! Mmmhmm! Good morning, good morning good sister!"

"Orange!" she wrote in the caption, along with tagging "ET Canada" stylist Alicia McNamara beside an orange emoji.

Fans loved the "Home to Win" host's vibrant look and begged her to post more fashion content.

"Oh my heavens, you look gorgeous!" commented a follower.

"That colour was made for you, wow! An orange dream!" another told Patel.

"Pretty please, can you share more style videos? I love your wardrobe and it gives me so much inspiration!" wrote someone else.

"Your energy is always so amazing. Love you, girl," shared another fan.

"Oh wow, where is that jumpsuit from? Can you do more TikToks and tell us where your clothes are from!?" asked another.

This isn't the first time the TV host has dazzled fans with her wardrobe. Late last month, Patel shared a carousel of photos showcasing four vibrant summer looks on Instagram.

"Hey you, what’s up! FashON! It's been awhile. Catching up with some really bright looks. I think we have every colour of the rainbow. Which is your fav look? A) Pomegranate, B) Purple Grape, C), Green Apple, D) Lemony," she captioned the post.

Fans quickly responded to Patel's photos with love for her fashion choices.

Story continues

"I love how bold these are. So fierce! They all look stunning on you," one Instagram user pointed out, while another wrote, "Stunning! Love all the fun colours!"

"We pick them all!" someone else quipped.

"Love them all. You look like a million bucks!" commented another.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.