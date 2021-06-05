DEAL ALERT:

10 thoughtful Father's Day gifts you can buy on Etsy

Sarah Rohoman
·3 min read

Dad will love these thoughtful gifts from Etsy.
Father's Day is just around the corner, and if you still don't know what to get for the special guy in your life, we've rounded up some of the best options from Etsy Canada.

You might not be able to see your dad in person this year, so sending him something thoughtful might give him the extra boost to let him know how much you love and miss him.

Whether he loves joke gifts, something practical, or being pampered, we have options for all the different kinds of presents he's sure to love.

Reviveandrestoreco Father's Day Gift Care Package

Father&#39;s Day Gift Care Package. Image via Etsy.
Send your dad a care package featuring a muscle spray, a bar of charcoal soap, a sleep roller, a muscle balm, and a head ease roller. It also comes with a cute card that you can have inscribed for a little personal touch. 

SHOP IT: Etsy, $74

MonkeyflyMemories Beer Can Cooler

Beer Can Cooler. Image via Etsy.
This durable foam can insulator is collapsible and lightweight and will accommodate most 12 oz. cans and bottles for the dad who loves a cold one. 

SHOP IT: Etsy, $10

BabyGreyCo Regional Manager & Assistant Regional Manager Set

Regional Manager and Assistant Regional Manger Set. Image via Etsy.
For "The Office"-loving new dad who is the Michael Scott to his little Dwight Schrute.

SHOP IT: Etsy, from $38

AvaLeatherCo Personalized Wallet

Personalized Wallet. Image via Etsy.
A gorgeous leather wallet that you can have engraved with his name for the dad who prefers a practical gift. It contains RFID-blocking technology, so all of his cards will be safe.

SHOP IT: Etsy, $45

BelliniBubblesBeauty Funny Candle

Funny Candle. Image via Etsy.
A cheeky candle for the dad who has a sense of humour. It's made with pure soy wax, which allows the candle to have a clean and longer burn than other waxes. 

SHOP IT: Etsy, $28

EurekaTec Custom Engraved Hammer

Custom Engraved Hammer. Image via Etsy.
A laser engraved hammers made to order for the dad who likes to D.I.Y. It's weighty, well balanced, and ready to be used for work or displayed at home. 

SHOP IT: Etsy, $30

CreateprintsCO Personalized Dog Dad Gift

Personalized Dog Dad Gift. Image via Etsy.
A funny and personalized mug for the dog dad out there. It's dishwasher and microwave safe, too.

SHOP IT: Etsy, $35

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada&#39;s lifestyle newsletter.
GroomsmenGiftShoppe Engraved Pocket Knife

Engraved Pocket Knife. Image via Etsy.
And a present for grandpa, because he deserves some love on this special day as well. This handy pocket knife comes with a small knife, scissors, can opener, bottle opener, corkscrew, nail file, screwdriver, and a key ring.

SHOP IT: Etsy, $38

HeartfeltByHeatherDS Personalized Picture Frame

Personalized Picture Frame. Image via Etsy.
A sweet picture frame that he can display with his favourite picture of the two of you together. It comes with high-quality plexiglass, a dowel stand, and is beautifully wrapped and ready to gift.

SHOP IT: Etsy, $40

NineTwoDesign Funny Father's Day Card

Funny Father&#39;s Day Card. Image via Etsy.
And lastly, a card for the dad who proudly rocks the dad sneaker trend and will never give it up. 

SHOP IT: Etsy, $9

