10 thoughtful Father's Day gifts you can buy on Etsy

Dad will love these thoughtful gifts from Etsy.

Father's Day is just around the corner, and if you still don't know what to get for the special guy in your life, we've rounded up some of the best options from Etsy Canada.

You might not be able to see your dad in person this year, so sending him something thoughtful might give him the extra boost to let him know how much you love and miss him.

Whether he loves joke gifts, something practical, or being pampered, we have options for all the different kinds of presents he's sure to love.

Father's Day Gift Care Package. Image via Etsy.

Send your dad a care package featuring a muscle spray, a bar of charcoal soap, a sleep roller, a muscle balm, and a head ease roller. It also comes with a cute card that you can have inscribed for a little personal touch.

SHOP IT: Etsy, $74

Beer Can Cooler. Image via Etsy.

This durable foam can insulator is collapsible and lightweight and will accommodate most 12 oz. cans and bottles for the dad who loves a cold one.

SHOP IT: Etsy, $10

Regional Manager and Assistant Regional Manger Set. Image via Etsy.

For "The Office"-loving new dad who is the Michael Scott to his little Dwight Schrute.

SHOP IT: Etsy, from $38

Personalized Wallet. Image via Etsy.

A gorgeous leather wallet that you can have engraved with his name for the dad who prefers a practical gift. It contains RFID-blocking technology, so all of his cards will be safe.

SHOP IT: Etsy, $45

Funny Candle. Image via Etsy.

A cheeky candle for the dad who has a sense of humour. It's made with pure soy wax, which allows the candle to have a clean and longer burn than other waxes.

SHOP IT: Etsy, $28

Custom Engraved Hammer. Image via Etsy.

A laser engraved hammers made to order for the dad who likes to D.I.Y. It's weighty, well balanced, and ready to be used for work or displayed at home.

SHOP IT: Etsy, $30

Personalized Dog Dad Gift. Image via Etsy.

A funny and personalized mug for the dog dad out there. It's dishwasher and microwave safe, too.

SHOP IT: Etsy, $35

Engraved Pocket Knife. Image via Etsy.

And a present for grandpa, because he deserves some love on this special day as well. This handy pocket knife comes with a small knife, scissors, can opener, bottle opener, corkscrew, nail file, screwdriver, and a key ring.

SHOP IT: Etsy, $38

Personalized Picture Frame. Image via Etsy.

A sweet picture frame that he can display with his favourite picture of the two of you together. It comes with high-quality plexiglass, a dowel stand, and is beautifully wrapped and ready to gift.

SHOP IT: Etsy, $40

Funny Father's Day Card. Image via Etsy.

And lastly, a card for the dad who proudly rocks the dad sneaker trend and will never give it up.

SHOP IT: Etsy, $9

