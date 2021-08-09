This top-rated robot vacuum with more than 11,000 Amazon reviews is on sale for $195 — but not for long

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Eufy by Anker RoboVac S11 - Amazon.

Keeping a clean home can be a lot of work. After a long, busy day at work or with the kids, the last thing most people want to do is spend their valuable free time vacuuming. Robot vacuums have become a hassle-free way to help keep your home in tip-top shape. What was once a back-breaking and noisy task has evolved into a "set it and forget it" type of chore that gives you more time to do the things you enjoy instead of spending time worrying about the state of your home.

Although robot vacuums are an ingenious invention - they can also be pretty expensive. Luckily, there are more affordable options by Eufy that are currently on sale for up to 30 per cent off as part of Amazon Canada's Deal of the Day, including the Anker RoboVac 11S.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $200 (originally $300)

What is it?

The Eufy by Anker RoboVac 11S is an ultra-slim robot vacuum with 1300Pa of suction power that quietly tackles dirt, dust and pet hair in your home. For tough cleaning jobs, the Eufy by Anker features BoostIQ, which automatically increases cleaning power within 1.5 seconds while the machine itself provides up to 100 minutes of cleaning on a single charge.

The machine contains a .6 litre dustbin and a triple filter system to ensure your home is clean and free of dust and allergens. The Eufy is designed to tackle carpets, hardwood floors and can even roll over door ledges and even features smart sensing technology to avoid falling down stairs.

What people are saying

The Eufy by Anker RoboVac 11S has earned an impressive 4.5-star rating based on more than 11,000 customer reviews. Amazon shoppers have called this handy gadget one of the "best investments" for their home and a quiet way to keep your home clean.

Amazon shoppers enjoy how easy it is to "set a schedule" to clean your floors with a "responsive remote control" as well as easy set-up and "good" battery life.

For pet owners who frequently find themselves vacuuming, the Eufy by Anker RoboVac has been called "perfect for pet hair" and can drastically cut down the amount of time you spend taking on the tumbleweeds from dog and cat hair.

eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX - Amazon.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $245 (originally $380)

Some shoppers have noted that unlike pricier models, the Eufy does not have room mapping capability and doesn't pair with an app. It uses a remote control but still allows you to set the vacuum for cleaning and go about your day without having to supervise the clean.

"It cleans my apartment while I sleep," one shopper wrote of the ultra-quiet robot vacuum, adding that it's "frightening" how much dirt and dust the Eufy can pick up.

Eufy by Anker, RoboVac G30 Edge Robot Vacuum - Amazon

SHOP IT: Amazon, $375 (originally $500)

"Great on bare floors," a shopper wrote, noting that the suction increases whenever the vacuum goes onto carpet or rugs, which could mean a little more nose but "it's worth it."

Verdict

If you're someone who is tired of vacuuming or can't lift and push your unit anymore, it may be time to dabble in robot vacuums. The Eufy is a great option for anyone who wants to try robot vacuums without paying a fortune — especially at its current Amazon sale price.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

