Eugenie Bouchard accused of 'fishing for compliments' after posting photo of 'fat' stomach

Instagram users are calling out a Canadian tennis player for giving the “wrong impression to young girls” by calling her toned stomach “fat.”

Eugenie “Genie” Bouchard, 25, made her mark at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships as the first Canadian player to reach the final of a Grand Slam singles tournament. She posed an Instagram photo on Aug. 12, captioned: “Why do my arms stay mad skinny but my stomach gets so fat??”

Some fans are accusing Eugenie Bouchard of "attention seeking" by calling herself "fat" in an Instagram post (Photo: Instagram) More

People were quick to comment on her post, explaining that she’s setting the wrong precedent for young girls, or for other people struggling with body image issues.

“You are not in the least bit fat as I suspect you are actually well aware of,” one person commented on the post. “Irresponsible thing to put on Instagram when so many young women will now be comparing themselves to an image you’ve deemed ‘fat.’ People should engage their brain before posting rubbish like this, think of the consequences.”

Another added: “What kind of role model are you supposed to be for not just woman but young woman. You are a Canadian disgrace. Just terrible.”

Other users suggested that her post was just a way to seek attention — at the cost of exposing people to unrealistic body standards.

“You’re pathetic, if you’re craving for attention that much you should try wining a game...” someone commented. “You’re suppose to be a role model for girls now, how many of them will feel bad about themselves looking at this post...”

Another wrote: “What a weak, pathetic transparent way of fishing for compliments. This girl is so desperate for attention...”

However, Bouchard shut down these accusations, claiming that she wasn’t looking for attention, but was instead “making fun” of herself.

“I’m poking fun at myself bruhhh you should try it, it’s fun,” the tennis player wrote. “Not take life too seriously, and laugh with other people. Also I’m genuinely wondering why this happens.”

Another celebrity chimed in with a joke, too. The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco wrote, “I’m going to punch you,” to which Bouchard responded, “Look who’s talking.”

Not all fans were upset with Bouchard’s post. Some wrote that she is “perfect” as she is.

“So many blatant arrogant bullies commenting on this. Genie you look amazing and if you don’t think so, that’s okay,” one fan wrote. “Many young women struggle with body image. Keep doing you girl.”

Someone else added: “Oh my gosh, you are not fat! Please don’t think that way! As a former anorexic, please please take it from me. You are perfect as you are.”

