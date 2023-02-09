Eugenie Bouchard looks 'stunning' in two-piece skirt set: 'New York minute'

Eugenie Bouchard shares carousel of photos from New York City, posing in brown two-piece skirt set via Instagram/ @geniebouchard

Eugenie Bouchard is all smiles in her latest look.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old Canadian tennis player took to Instagram with a set of photos posing outdoors on a New York City sidewalk. In the photos, she wore a brown two-piece skirt set paired with a beige coat and grey, knee-high boots. She finished the look off with a black leather Chanel bag.

"New York minute," she captioned the snaps for her more than 2.2 million followers.

In the comments, fans praised the athlete's trendy outfit.

"Natural beauty," an Instagram user commented alongside a flame emoji.

"Looking good love the outfit," someone added.

Another wrote: "Stunning! Love your outfit! So trendy."

"Looking beautiful as always," a fan penned.

"So beautiful!" one person chimed in, while another commented, "Wow. Beautiful dress, beautiful shoes, and beautiful you. Love."

Someone else penned: "This is such a cute fit. And I love your smile, you're glowing."

Last month, Bouchard garnered applause for rocking another skirt set. The tennis player shared a carousel of photos and videos from her time at the horse races in Miami, Fla. wearing a black and white tweed skirt with a matching jacket.

The Montreal-born athlete paired the set with a white bralette, black high-heel sandals, and a black lace, Derby-inspired fascinator.

"Weekend at the races," she captioned the post paired with a horse emoji.

Bouchard's post was met with praise for her "preppy" ensemble.

"Preppy but make it Miami," an Instagram user commented, while another added, "Absolutely gorgeous!"

"Legs for miles! You're a beauty," someone else chimed in.

One person penned: "Super classy!" while another wrote, "Looking great as always."

"Very nice outfit," a fan wrote, while another commented, "Such a cute and classy outfit. Love it!"

"Super classy," another person echoed.

