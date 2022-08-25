'Euphoria' star Storm Reid is 'a whole vibe' in Versace safety pin dress: 'So fine'

Storm Reid is heating things up on social media with some new Instagram photos. (Photo by Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

Storm Reid is making her fans swoon.

The 19-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a series of photos of herself inside the green room before her recent interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" The "Euphoria" and "A Wrinkle in Time" star stunned her fans while wearing a black sleeveless Versace mini dress featuring several multicoloured safety pins. Styled by creative director Jason Bolden, Reid also wore wide and flat gold hoop earrings, along with several bangle bracelets and black ankle-strap heels.

Braider and hairstylist Shawnna Courtney styled Reid's dark locks with a mix of braids and natural waves, while Los Angeles-based makeup artist Paul Blanch gave the star a soft glam look and framed her eyes with golden eyeshadow.

"Catch ya girl on ['Jimmy Kimmel Live!'] tonight at 11:35 [Pacific Time]," Reid captioned her post, alongside a lightning strike emoji.

Fellow celebrities and several fans took to the comments section of Reid's post to share notes of love for the actress's beauty.

"Whoa," wrote Swedish and Los Angeles-based singer Snoh Aalegra, alongside three flame emojis and a heart eye emoji.

"This a whole vibe," added TikTok star Jazzmyne Jay.

"Watch Jimmy Kimmel tonight for clear skin!!" one fan commented.

"Beautiful babe," replied another.

"You look beautiful!" one person chimed in, while adding a heart eye emoji.

"You are soooo stunning, Storm," someone said, while another shared, "No, but I’m in love."

Reid, who revealed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" she just started her sophomore year at the University of Southern California, said balancing both a life in Hollywood life and as a student has been a joy.

"To be honest, it's been so much fun. It's such a blessing to be able to do these cool things and pursue my passions and my dreams," she explained on the late-night talk show. "But it was really important to me feel like a regular teenager — and I do feel like a regular teenager. But, obviously, I'm not deemed as a regular teenager.

Story continues

"To be able to go to school, cultivate relationships, of course further my knowledge, it's just a blessing. I'm having the best time."

Reid continued to say that her peers would often come up to her at school and want to talk about "Euphoria," since she stars as the younger sister of the lead character, Rue, played by Zendaya. Despite the on-campus mania for the HBO show, it's something that Reid said hasn't bugged her since she enjoys being around other students.

On top of school and running a production company with her mother, Reid talked acting alongside Machine Gun Kelly in the upcoming film, "One Way," where she described the rapper as "super nice, super brilliant [and] super talented."

Reid also disclosed what it was like working with "Footloose" and "Apollo 13" star Kevin Bacon, explaining she respects "when someone so talented is able to go on set and bring something new to each take," adding that he's just "a good human."

On YouTube, fans shared their comments appreciating Reid's charisma and positive attitude.

"What an incredibly humble, sweet and genuine queen!! She’s got the brightest future ahead of her! Can’t wait to see Gia’s evolution in season 3 of 'Euphoria'!! Keep killing it, Storm!!" wrote one user.

"I was impressed at how intelligent, eloquent and humble she was," another person commented. "Kids that are raised by caring, present and compassionate (parent or parents) are going to produce amazing results like this stunning person."

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.